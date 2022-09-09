Log in
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-09 am EDT
2.730 HKD   +1.11%
China central bank lists 19 systemically important banks
RE
06:59aFiberglass Maker China Jushi to Issue $72 Million Short-Term Bonds
MT
06:17aHong Kong Hang Sang Up 2.7% on China Stimulus Outlook
MT
China central bank lists 19 systemically important banks

09/09/2022 | 07:28am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank and banking regulator on Friday jointly unveiled a list of 19 banks for 2022 that are regarded as systemically important, as part of efforts to protect the financial system.

The list of banks includes six state-owned commercial banks, nine joint-stock commercial banks and four city commercial banks, a statement released from the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said.

Systemically important banks face additional capital requirements of between 0.25% and 1.5%, as well as additional leverage requirements.

The regulators will also enhance supervision of systemically important banks to promote their stable and healthy operation and development, the statement said.

Joint-stock commercial bank China Minsheng Banking Corp will be subject to a higher additional capital requirement of 0.5% from 0.25%, the statement showed, the only bank on the list to face a different capital requirement versus last year.

Other banks on the list include four of the country's biggest banks: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and Bank of China Ltd.

It also includes mid-sized banks such as China Everbright Bank Co Ltd and Ping An Bank Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan WooEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 631 B 90 705 M 90 705 M
Net income 2022 224 B 32 132 M 32 132 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,32x
Yield 2022 9,70%
Capitalization 845 B 121 B 121 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 304 521
Free-Float 35,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,39 CNY
Average target price 3,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.91%121 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.10%347 803
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.12%278 421
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.27%211 259
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.73%171 560
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%151 238