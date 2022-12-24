Advanced search
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-23 am EST
2.780 HKD   -0.71%
02:12aChina central banker calls for strengthening property sector policies
RE
12/23Beijing Energy International Holding Unit Injects 1 Billion Yuan Into Solar Energy Operator
MT
12/23China Central Bank to Keep Liquidity, Renminbi Exchange Rates Stable
MT
China central banker calls for strengthening property sector policies

12/24/2022 | 02:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Heatwave in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years as China has pursued its zero-COVID policy.

Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told attendees at the China Wealth Management 50 Forum in Beijing a decline of real estate sales in November showed that existing policies must be strengthened and that new ones were needed to support the sector.

He did not detail the required policy changes.

China has in recent weeks ramped up support for the industry to relieve a liquidity squeeze that has stifled companies in the sector, including lifting a ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property firms.

The property sector has also got a slight boost from China's abandonment of the zero-COVID policy. But sluggish demand is still a major constraint on full recovery.

(Reporting by Shuyuan Wang in Beijing and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 627 B 89 794 M 89 794 M
Net income 2022 220 B 31 540 M 31 540 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,42x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 868 B 124 B 124 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,49 CNY
Average target price 3,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.07%124 203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%383 253
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.20%259 847
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%208 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.21%155 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 793