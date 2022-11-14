China further extends loan repayment for small firms hit by COVID

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China will extend loan
repayment dates for small firms hit by COVID-19 and encourage
financing institutions with government guarantees to continue
offering credit support to those firms, according to a notice
published by the central bank on Monday.
The move came when small businesses, the mainstay of China's
economy and a major source of jobs, were disrupted this year by
stringent coronavirus lockdowns and curbs across the country.
For COVID-hit small firms, loan repayments due in the fourth
quarter in 2022 can be extended to June 30, 2023, said the
notice jointly released by multiple departments including the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), the finance ministry and the
country's top economic planner.
The PBOC vowed to keep liquidity "reasonably" ample and
urged financial regulators to implement differentiated policies
to small and micro enterprises, such as tolerance
differentiation of their non-performing loans, according to the
notice.
Amid protracted COVID curbs and a property slump, signs of
weakness are emerging across the economy as exports fell and new
bank lending tumbled.
Beijing and several other major cities reported record
COVID-19 infections on Monday, heaping more pressure on
authorities to quell outbreaks quickly while also trying to
reduce the impact on people's lives and on economic activity.
China is due to release October activity data on Tuesday
with analysts expecting slower growth for industrial output and
retail sales compared with September.
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)