China is willing to implement debt disposal framework - central bank governor

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China reiterated it is
willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other
countries, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in
remarks published on Friday, as it haggles with the
International Monetary Fund over development financing.
Yi made the remarks at a meeting of Group of 20 finance
ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and
IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., according to a
statement by the Chinese central bank.
Reuters has reported that Beijing was poised to drop its
demand that multilateral development banks share in debt
restructuring losses, partly in exchange for the IMF and the
World Bank providing earlier access to their debt sustainability
analyses.
Neither the PBOC nor the Finance Ministry responded to a
request for comment on the matter during Chinese business hours
on Thursday.
No commitments by China were included in a joint statement
issued on Wednesday by the World Bank, the IMF and India,
current president of the G20, after the first full-fledged
meeting of the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable. However,
the statement did confirm that they had agreed on ways to
streamline debt restructuring efforts, including data sharing
and clearer timetables.
World Bank President David Malpass told reporters in
Washington on Thursday that participants in the sovereign debt
roundtable will have a workshop in May to discuss burden-sharing
among creditors.
No specific date has been set for the meeting.
(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund
Klamann)