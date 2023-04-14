Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
3.090 HKD   -0.32%
12:01aChina is willing to implement debt disposal framework - central bank governor
RE
04/13China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13China's economy to grow around 5% this year, central bank head says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework - central bank governor

04/14/2023 | 12:01am EDT
BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China reiterated it is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, as it haggles with the International Monetary Fund over development financing.

Yi made the remarks at a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., according to a statement by the Chinese central bank.

Reuters has reported that Beijing was poised to drop its demand that multilateral development banks share in debt restructuring losses, partly in exchange for the IMF and the World Bank providing earlier access to their debt sustainability analyses.

Neither the PBOC nor the Finance Ministry responded to a request for comment on the matter during Chinese business hours on Thursday.

No commitments by China were included in a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the World Bank, the IMF and India, current president of the G20, after the first full-fledged meeting of the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable. However, the statement did confirm that they had agreed on ways to streamline debt restructuring efforts, including data sharing and clearer timetables.

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters in Washington on Thursday that participants in the sovereign debt roundtable will have a workshop in May to discuss burden-sharing among creditors.

No specific date has been set for the meeting. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
12:01aChina is willing to implement debt disposal framework - central bank governor
RE
04/13China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13China's economy to grow around 5% this year, central bank head says
RE
04/13China's megabanks plan funding spree to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13ICBC Brazil Processes First Cross-Border Renminbi Settlement Transaction
MT
04/13China Central Bank Infuses 16 Billion Yuan in Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
MT
04/13ICBC Issues 55 Billion Yuan of Tier-2 Bonds Due 2023
MT
04/12Zambia to finish cryptocurrency regulation tests by June -minister
RE
04/12China's New Renminbi-Denominated Loans Rise in March
MT
04/12Gold gains as traders gear up for US inflation data
RE
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 634 B 92 364 M 92 364 M
Net income 2023 236 B 34 306 M 34 306 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,58x
Yield 2023 8,80%
Capitalization 973 B 142 B 142 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 306 182
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,71 CNY
Average target price 3,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheung Kong Liao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.80%139 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%148 024
