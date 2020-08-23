Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China plans new real estate financing rules

08/23/2020 | 12:31am EDT
Workers are seen on scaffolding at a construction site in Nantong

China will institute new rules in real estate financing, its central bank said on Sunday.

The move comes after China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) held a conference last week in Beijing with property companies and other government bodies to discuss a long-term mechanism for regulation of the real estate market.

PBOC and the housing ministry will form capital and financing management rules for key real estate companies, the central bank said in a statement, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials
Sales 2020 568 B 82 150 M 82 150 M
Net income 2020 184 B 26 662 M 26 662 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
Yield 2020 8,22%
Capitalization 702 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,29 CNY
Last Close Price 2,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.15%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 850
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.07%216 429
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 230
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.51%135 831
