Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support

04/08/2021 | 11:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - China urged the international community to resist "vaccine nationalism" and to coordinate policy to make vaccines accessible for developing countries in order to contain the pandemic and for the sake of the global economy.

Yi Gang, Governor of the People's Bank of China, said in a statement delivered to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Thursday that the pick-up in global growth

was "slow and uneven", and a fair distribution of vaccines was key to achieving a sustainable recovery.

"The international community should work together to resist 'vaccine nationalism,' strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to fight against COVID-19, and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries in a meaningful way," Yi said.

China's President Xi Jinping had delivered the same message on vaccines in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week.

The central bank chief also gave an assurance that China would continue to provide necessary monetary support to the economy and refrain from abruptly unwinding stimulus measures.

"The sound monetary policy will be implemented in a flexible, targeted, reasonable, and appropriate manner," Yi said.

Fiscal policy in China would focus on "quality, effectiveness and sustainability," as the country's economy is expected to continue recovering this year with gross domestic product (GDP) growth projected to be over 6%, he said.

Beijing has repeatedly called into question the assumption that the new coronavirus originated in China, and has embarked upon a vaccine diplomacy campaign to send Chinese-developed shots against COVID-19 around the world.

Yi said China either provided or plans to offer vaccine assistance to 80 countries, while exporting vaccines to over 40 countries. It also provides 10 million doses of vaccines to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, he added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
04/08SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Central Bank Pumps $1.5 Billion M..
MT
04/08China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly 3 years as economic recovery..
RE
04/07MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Central Bank Researchers Propose Onshore Futures Market
MT
04/07China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Continued Falling in March -- Update
DJ
04/07China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Continued Falling in March
DJ
04/06POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Posts Higher Profit, Operating Income in 2020
MT
04/06BANK OF CHINA  : Capital Adequacy Ratio in 2020 Hits 14-Year High of 16.2%
MT
04/05MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Banks to Grow Profits by 5% in H1, Report Shows
MT
04/05SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Central Bank Streamlines Bond Tra..
MT
04/05China Creates its Own Digital Currency, a First for Major Economy
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 605 B 92 292 M 92 292 M
Net income 2021 202 B 30 841 M 30 841 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,79x
Yield 2021 8,23%
Capitalization 906 B 138 B 138 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 309 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Chao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.83%138 535
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%472 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%345 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 694
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ