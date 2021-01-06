China's PBOC Says Monetary Policy to Be More Flexible and Targeted in 2021

BEIJING--China's central bank said it will make prudent monetary policy more flexible and targeted in 2021, adding that it will expand regulations to cover major financial institutions and activities.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said at its 2021 work conference that it will boost loans to small and micro firms and will keep resolving financial risk.

The PBOC further said it will properly deal with the debt crisis in lower-income countries and will strictly control the impact of external financial risks.

