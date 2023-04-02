Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:27 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.010 HKD   -0.33%
07:48aChina's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis
RE
03/31China Corruption
AQ
03/31Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

04/02/2023 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank.

Financial authorities should strengthen supervision of financial institutions' date accuracy to prevent risks, the article said, saying if any enlightment should be drawn from the Silican Valley Bank crisis.

    China should also let the insurance deposit system play its full role, allowing the mechanism to deal with problematic banks in a swift and orderly manner, so as to effectively prevent systematic risks, said the authors, who are from PBOC's Financial Stability Bureau and the Deposit Insurance Corp. 

China's commercial banks as a whole are sound and stable, the article said.

The authors said China should consolidate the capital reserves for dealing with financial risks to ensure that there are sufficient resources to dispose risks in a timely manner.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
07:48aChina's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis
RE
03/31China Corruption
AQ
03/31Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency
AQ
03/31Anhui Quanchai Engine to Apply For Up to 5 Billion Yuan Bank Loan
MT
03/31BOC Hong Kong's Profit Rises 16% in 2022
MT
03/31Bank of China Boosts Dividend as 2022 Profit Rises
MT
03/31Transcript : Bank of China Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
03/31Agricultural Bank of China Logs 7.4% Rise in 2022 Profit
MT
03/30China’s Central Bank Injects Another 189 Billion Yuan in Short-Term Liquidity
MT
03/30Chinese Banks’ External Financial Assets Hit $1.5 Trillion in 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 634 B 92 226 M 92 226 M
Net income 2023 236 B 34 344 M 34 344 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,50x
Yield 2023 8,96%
Capitalization 933 B 136 B 136 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 306 182
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,63 CNY
Average target price 3,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheung Kong Liao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.99%135 772
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.99%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer