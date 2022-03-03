Log in
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
China's central bank expects to reduce number of high-risk banks to under 200 by 2025

03/03/2022
China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that it expects to reduce the number of high-risk banks to under 200 by 2025, as the country makes efforts to defuse financial risks and seek stability.

The number of banks categorised as high-risk by the People's Bank of China has fallen to 316 from the peak of 649 in the third quarter of 2019, it said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 598 B 94 612 M 94 612 M
Net income 2021 200 B 31 665 M 31 665 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,60x
Yield 2021 8,56%
Capitalization 861 B 136 B 136 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 309 084
Free-Float 35,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,41 CNY
Average target price 2,95 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Chao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.05%136 252
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.83%411 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.99%348 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%251 447
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.56%199 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.84%199 196