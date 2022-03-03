China's central bank expects to reduce number of high-risk banks to under 200 by 2025
03/03/2022 | 05:22am EST
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that it expects to reduce the number of high-risk banks to under 200 by 2025, as the country makes efforts to defuse financial risks and seek stability.
The number of banks categorised as high-risk by the People's Bank of China has fallen to 316 from the peak of 649 in the third quarter of 2019, it said.
