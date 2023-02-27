Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:45 2023-02-27 am EST
2.900 HKD   -0.34%
03:58aChina's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll
RE
02/26CITIC Group Chairman Poised to Head China’s Central Bank
MT
02/26Bond Sales in China Reach Nearly 3.8 Trillion Yuan in January
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll

02/27/2023 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees work at Jingjin filter press factory in Dezhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity is expected to have continued to grow in February, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, suggesting that the flashes of domestic demand seen since the zero-COVID policy ended are now strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.

Domestic orders and consumption drove output higher and saw economic activity in the world's second-largest economy swing back to growth in January, and economists expect manufacturers to have consolidated that position now that the country's COVID-19 epidemic has "basically" ended.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is expected to have improved to 50.5 in February, compared with 50.1 in January, according to the median forecast of 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

An index reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity on a monthly basis and a reading below indicates contraction. The official manufacturing PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its survey for the services sector, will be released on Wednesday.

Despite COVID passing through the population faster than economists expected following the abandonment of the government's strict "zero-COVID" policy in early December, factory gate prices fell in China in January, suggesting the country's manufacturing sector was still struggling to recover.

Optimism is building, however, and Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Sunday that it expects "a strong NBS manufacturing PMI reading of 51 in February," owing to "continued improvements in steel demand and coal consumption."

On Friday, China's central bank announced that the domestic economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023, although the external environment remains "severe and complex."

The People's Bank of China also pledged to start improving social expectations and boosting confidence, with a focus on supporting the expansion of domestic demand.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Joe Cash


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
03:58aChina's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll
RE
02/26CITIC Group Chairman Poised to Head China’s Central Bank
MT
02/26Bond Sales in China Reach Nearly 3.8 Trillion Yuan in January
MT
02/24China Mulls Overhaul of Financial Regulation Leadership With Appointments of Xi Allies,..
MT
02/23China's Xi preparing to install close associates to top central bank positions- WSJ
RE
02/23Indonesia investment authority, China Silk Road Fund subscribe to Kimia Farma's convert..
RE
02/22China International Capital to Issue $1.25 Billion of Debts
MT
02/22China lowers yuan mid-point to weakest in seven weeks
RE
02/22China Central Bank Injects 300 Billion Yuan into Market on Wednesday
MT
02/22China's bond markets price in policy tightening; analysts disagree
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 628 B 90 218 M 90 218 M
Net income 2022 221 B 31 709 M 31 709 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,55x
Yield 2022 8,80%
Capitalization 894 B 129 B 129 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,58 CNY
Average target price 3,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.46%128 569
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205