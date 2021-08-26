Log in
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
China's slowing industrial profit growth bolsters policy support hopes

08/26/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
Worker works on a production line at a factory of a ship equipments manufacturer, in Nantong, Jiangsu

BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, adding to growing evidence of a loss of momentum in the world's second-biggest economy and bolstering the case for maintaining policy support https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-policy-idUSKBN2F013X for a while longer.

Elevated raw material prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather as well as sporadic coronavirus cases dragged on earnings in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

Industrial firms' profits in July increased 16.4% on an annual basis - the slowest clip this year - to 703.67 billion yuan ($108.51 billion), the NBS said. That compared to a 20% gain in June.

China's economy has staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus-battered slump, but the expansion is losing steam as businesses grapple with higher costs and supply bottlenecks, and as consumers remain cautious with spending.

The headwinds to growth back expectations Beijing will keep, or even bolster, its accommodative stance. The People's Bank of China in mid-July lowered the reserve requirement ratio for banks, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity.

"On economic fundamentals, signs of a notable economic slowdown have emerged, and I expect policymakers to fine-tune the macro-economic policy, currently neutral but with a loosening bias, in an pre-emptive way to counter the headwinds," said Nie Wen, Shanghai-based economist at Hwabao Trust.

"If growth keeps sliding, the government might even roll out quantitative measures," said Nie.

Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the NBS, attributed the slower growth in July to sporadic COVID-cases and flooding, as well as high commodity prices that have pressured profitability for small mid-stream and downstream firms.

"Overall, profits at industrial firms above the designated size maintained a steady growth in July, but we have to recognise that the unevenness and uncertainty in the recovery of corporate earnings still exist," Zhu said.

In the first seven months of the year, industrial firms' profits grew a hefty 57.3% on year, due to base effects, although the pace slowed from the 66.9% surge in first half of 2021.

China's factory output growth slowed sharply in July, and analysts expect it to come under increasing pressure due to COVID-19 social distancing rules and tightening measures in the property sector and high-polluting industries.

Commodity prices have been on a tear in recent months, hurting the bottom lines of many mid- and downstream factories. Chinese coke and coking coal futures hit record highs this week while iron ore futures rose for the fourth day on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases of the more transmittable Delta strain in July and record rainfalls in transportation hub Henan province have also hurt industrial production. The terminal at China's major Ningbo port paused services as part of the government's effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 8.2% on an annual basis at end-July, down from 8.5% growth as of end-June.

($1 = 6.4850 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Ryan WooEditing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 601 B 92 693 M 92 693 M
Net income 2021 194 B 29 935 M 29 935 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,44x
Yield 2021 8,92%
Capitalization 822 B 127 B 127 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 309 084
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,25 CNY
Average target price 3,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.89%127 303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%480 854
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.70%354 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%241 173
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.86%204 129
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.52%202 405