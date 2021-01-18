China's top banking watchdog rebuts criticism of 'state capitalism'

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's top banking
regulator said on Monday it was incorrect to label China's
economic system as being "state capitalism", in the wake of
recent criticism of China's increasing control over the private
sector.
"The main basis (of the accusation) is that China holds a
strong state-owned economy, and its national industrial policies
have distorted market relations." said Guo Shuqing, head of
China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC),
according to the CBIRC's official transcript of Guo's speech at
Hong Kong's Asia Financial Forum.
"That is a big mistake," he said.
Guo is also the chief of Communist Party Committee at the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), a role that ensures that the
central bank's decision-making is subject to the influence and
thinking of the party and the government.
Guo's remarks come amid growing caution about China's
tighter regulations over the private sector, and the dramatic
collapse of fintech giant Ant's $37 billion IPO in November.
China's private economy now accounts for 60% of the
country's total economic activities, thanks to market reform
since the late 1970s.
China's national industrial policies were overall in line
with its market-oriented reforms, Guo said.
He also said China's state-owned enterprises shouldered
broader social responsibilities, paid almost twice as much tax
as private companies, and were, he emphasised, financially
independent from banks.
Lastly, Guo rebutted the criticism that the competitiveness
of Chinese products was a result of the sacrificing workers'
interests, and said their rights were protected by law.
