MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    3988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
China's unlicensed asset management firms still a threat, central bank executive says

08/21/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
Fan Yifei, vice governor of the PBOC, attends a news conference during ongoing session of the NPC in Beijing

Some unlicensed asset management companies are still operating in China, causing a "serious threat to financial stability", a top official of China's central bank on Saturday.

Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, told a forum that a sizeable proportion of the 5,000 third-party wealth management firms in China do not have the licence to sell insurance or public offerings of funds.

China introduced sweeping asset management rules in April 2018 to crack down on risky shadow lending and excessive financial leverage via banks' wealth management products.

The central bank last month extended a grace period for implementing these rules by a year to the end of 2021.

The standards remain unchanged despite the extension, Fan told the forum.

(Reporting by Huang Binbin and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)

Financials
Sales 2020 568 B 82 150 M 82 150 M
Net income 2020 184 B 26 662 M 26 662 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
Yield 2020 8,22%
Capitalization 897 B 130 B 130 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.15%296 745
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 779
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.07%217 469
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%186 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.51%135 347
