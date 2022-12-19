Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:23 2022-12-19 am EST
2.750 HKD   -0.36%
02:23aChina seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th month
RE
12/18China cbank resumes 14-day reverse repos for first time in 2 months
RE
12/17China to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th month

12/19/2022 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of PBOC

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is likely to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month in December on Tuesday, a Reuters survey showed, but expectations for monetary easing are rising.

Political leaders vowed at an agenda-setting meeting last week to step up support for the economy battling a wave of infections after rigid COVID-19 preventive controls were abandoned, fuelling speculation Beijing would loosen policy.

The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charge their best clients, is calculated each month after 18 designated commercial banks submit proposed rates to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 17 or 63% of all participants predicted no change to either one-year LPR or the five-year tenor.

Among the remaining 10 respondents who expect some monetary easing this month, eight forecast a cut to the five-year tenor while seeing no change to the one-year LPR. The other two projected reductions to both tenors.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, which stands at 3.65%. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages and is now at 4.30%. China last cut both LPRs in August to boost the economy.

"December's reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut could have created room for near-term LPR cut, especially at the 5-year tenor," Citi analysts said in a note.

"We think the efforts to support the economy (especially the home market) should be delivered sooner rather than later," they added, expecting a 10-basis-point reduction to the mortgage reference rate.

Vice premier Liu He said last week that China was considering new measures to support its debt-laden real estate sector in order to improve the industry's balance sheet.

One-year interest rate swaps, a gauge that measures investor expectations of funding costs in the future, fell as much as 5 basis points before last trading at 2.15% on Monday afternoon, as senior leaders vowed to focus on stabilising the $17-trillion economy in 2023.

The central bank ramped up cash injections into the banking system last week, while keeping an interest rate on the medium-term policy loans unchanged for the fourth straight month.

The borrowing cost of the medium-term lending facility (MLF) serves as a guide to the LPR, and markets usually use the medium-term policy rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks.

"For now, we suspect policymakers will remain on hold to see how the reopening develops," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman

"If weakness continues in the new year, expect more stimulus to come in Q1."

(Reporting by Steven Bian and Brenda Goh, Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
02:23aChina seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th month
RE
12/18China cbank resumes 14-day reverse repos for first time in 2 months
RE
12/17China to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state ..
RE
12/16China agrees to formation of global sovereign debt 'roundtable' -IMF chief
RE
12/16ICBC Lists $250 Million Bonds in Macau, Singapore
MT
12/15China agreed to form global sovereign debt 'roundta..
RE
12/15North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -2-
DJ
12/15European Midday Briefing: Hawkish Fed Jolts Stocks; More Rate D..
DJ
12/15Taiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
12/15ICBC Files for Singapore Listing of $250 Million Bonds Due 2024
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 627 B 89 996 M 89 996 M
Net income 2022 221 B 31 663 M 31 663 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 9,43%
Capitalization 877 B 126 B 126 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,47 CNY
Average target price 3,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.78%125 788
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.84%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921