  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:38 2023-05-12 am EDT
3.210 HKD   -1.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

China self-regulatory body probes debt businesses at major state banks

05/12/2023 | 05:27am EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market has stepped up efforts in regulating bond businesses by probing into some of the country's major state-owned banks this week.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said late on Thursday that it has launched a so-called self-disciplinary investigation into suspected violations in the debt finance instrument underwriting business at China Construction Bank,.

The announcement marks the third such investigation into alleged wrongdoings at market participants this week. On Tuesday, NAFMII said it was looking into violations in the financial bond issuance business at policy bank Export-Import Bank of China and alleged violations in the underwriting business at China Minsheng Bank,.

The regulatory body urged market participants to "firmly establish a sense of market responsibility, strictly comply with the relevant regulatory provisions and self-regulatory rules in the course of engaging in relevant business, and conduct business in a compliant manner to maintain the order of the interbank bond market operations," it said in an online statement.

However, NAFMII didn't offer further details about the investigations.

The public relations representative for China Construction Bank did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Calls to Export-Import Bank of China for a comment were not answered. China Minsheng did not immediately reply to requests for comment sent by email.

On Monday, NAFMII said that another five financial institutions including Guangdong Finance Trust Co, Bank of Dalian, Bank of Zhengzhou, Bank of Qingdao, Jiangxi Bank were penalized after violations in the interbank bond market businesses.

The public relations representative for Guangdong Finance Trust was not available to comment on the NAMFII statement. Calls to the investor relations department at Bank of Dalian were not answered. The Bank of Zhengzhou and Bank of Qingdao did not immediately reply to emails requesting comment. Jiangxi Bank did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In April, NAFMII said it would investigate Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's largest listed lender by assets.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.83% 3.21 Delayed Quote.15.14%
BANK OF QINGDAO CO., LTD. -1.49% 2.65 Delayed Quote.-14.06%
BANK OF ZHENGZHOU CO., LTD. -1.75% 1.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -2.39% 5.31 Delayed Quote.11.25%
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. -0.72% 4.15 End-of-day quote.20.29%
JIANGXI BANK CO., LTD. -1.00% 0.99 Delayed Quote.8.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 641 B 92 291 M 92 291 M
Net income 2023 227 B 32 606 M 32 606 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,86x
Yield 2023 8,25%
Capitalization 1 119 B 161 B 161 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 306 182
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Jiao Ge Chairman
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.77%398 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%245 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.30%217 717
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.45%176 518
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.11%149 750
