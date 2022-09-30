Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-30 am EDT
2.570 HKD   +1.18%
10:16aChina to cut provident fund loan interest rate for first-time home buyers
RE
07:44aChina asks top banks to provide $84 billion in property funding- Bloomberg News
RE
05:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, Bonds Gain to End Turbulent Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China to cut provident fund loan interest rate for first-time home buyers

09/30/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Unfinished apartments in Guilin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it would lower the interest rate for housing provident fund loans by 0.15 percentage points for first-time home buyers from Oct. 1, suggesting an urgency for policymakers to prop up the embattled property market.

The move followed the finance ministry's tax refunding policy and the central bank and banking regulator's relaxation of a floor on mortgage rates for some first-time home buyers, part of an effort by authorities to stabilise the ailing housing market.

China last adjusted the housing provident fund interest rate in 2015.

Following the rate cut, the 5-year-and-below interest rate for first-time buyers borrowing from the government's housing provident fund to finance a home purchase would stay at 2.6%, while the 5-year-above rate would stand at 3.1%, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The interest rate of the fund for buyers' second home purchase was unchanged, the PBOC said.

"The interest rate cut for housing provident fund loans targets home buyers with rigid housing demand," said Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute.

"Such a move, together with the finance ministry's policy support today and the central bank's policy yesterday, are the three major stimulus measures to stabilise the property market. They will shore up the housing market in the fourth quarter remarkably."

China is gearing up to tackle a deepening property crisis - a key drag on the world's second-largest economy, as home buyers refuse to make mortgage payments on unfinished buildings and developers' financial strains further hurt confidence in the sector.

The PBOC pledged to "make full use of policy tools based on local conditions to support housing demand from first-home buyers and upgraders" in its third-quarter monetary policy report.

The finance ministry said on Friday that China will refund individual income tax for home buyers if they sell their homes and purchase a new one in the same city within one year after selling, effective from Saturday until the end of 2023.

The central bank said on Thursday that Chinese local governments may relax the floor on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers in some cities in phases.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Ella Cao; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
10:16aChina to cut provident fund loan interest rate for first-time home buyers
RE
07:44aChina asks top banks to provide $84 billion in property funding- Bloomberg News
RE
05:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, Bonds Ga..
DJ
04:12aItaly's unemployment rate edges down in August but 74,000 jobs lost during month
RE
09/29China central bank makes biggest weekly net cash injection since Jan 2020
RE
09/29China forex regulator warns against illegal money outflows
RE
09/29China's Central Bank Gives Cities Room to Lower Mortgage Rates
DJ
09/29China to relax lower limit of first home loan interest rate in some cities - central ba..
RE
09/29PSBC Redeems $7.25 Billion Offshore Preference Shares
MT
09/29China's smaller banks cut deposit rates to ease margin pressure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 631 B 88 549 M 88 549 M
Net income 2022 224 B 31 395 M 31 395 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,19x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 846 B 119 B 119 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 304 521
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,30 CNY
Average target price 3,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.61%117 336
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490