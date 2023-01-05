Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:00 2023-01-06 am EST
2.890 HKD   +0.35%
01/05China Central Bank to Prioritize Financial Reform, Digital Yuan Promotion in 2023 Agenda
MT
01/05China to improve liquidity and market pricing capabilities of green bonds
RE
01/05China's central bank makes record weekly cash withdrawal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China to improve liquidity and market pricing capabilities of green bonds

01/05/2023 | 09:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China will explore the use of green bonds as collateral in repo borrowing and allowing foreign investors to participate in the sector, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

China will continue to improve liquidity and market pricing capabilities of the green assets to allow more domestic green bonds to be included in global indexes, Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a forum.

Xuan also said China will study and push forward cross-border green bond trades. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
01/05China Central Bank to Prioritize Financial Reform, Digital Yuan Promotion in 2023 Agend..
MT
01/05China to improve liquidity and market pricing capabilities of green bonds
RE
01/05China's central bank makes record weekly cash withdrawal
RE
01/05China establishes mortgage rate adjustment mechanism for some home buyers
RE
01/05Dubai's Emirates NBD launches 1 bln dirham 3-year bond
RE
01/05China's PBOC Extends Mortgage-Rate Easing to Revive Property Market
DJ
01/05Wall Street Signals, Fed Outook Blunt European Bourses Midday
MT
01/05China establishes mortgage rate adjustment mechanism for some home buyers
RE
01/05Wall Street Cues, Beijing Central Bank Outlook Push Asian Exchanges North
MT
01/05Beijing Policy Signals Ramp Hong Kong Stocks Higher
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 628 B 91 215 M 91 215 M
Net income 2022 221 B 32 059 M 32 059 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,49x
Yield 2022 9,05%
Capitalization 887 B 129 B 129 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,54 CNY
Average target price 3,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.46%129 046
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655