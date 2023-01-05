China to improve liquidity and market pricing capabilities of green bonds

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China will explore the use
of green bonds as collateral in repo borrowing and allowing
foreign investors to participate in the sector, a senior central
bank official said on Friday.
China will continue to improve liquidity and market pricing
capabilities of the green assets to allow more domestic green
bonds to be included in global indexes, Xuan Changneng, deputy
governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a forum.
Xuan also said China will study and push forward
cross-border green bond trades.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)