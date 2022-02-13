Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ex-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion

02/13/2022 | 02:25am EST
China Development Bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - A former vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), He Xingxiang, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Sunday, amid a series of probes into officials at state financial firms.

He is also suspected of issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, illegally issuing loans and concealing overseas deposits, said a notice on the Supreme People's Procuratorate's website.

The Beijing Municipal People's Procuratorate made the decision "in recent days" to arrest He after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the notice said.

China's top graft-busting agency, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced in September that He was under investigation, the latest in a series of corruption probes into officials at government-run financial firms.

He, born in 1963, worked at state lenders Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China before serving as a member of the Communist Party Committee at policy bank CDB.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Tony Munroe and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 597 B 93 886 M 93 886 M
Net income 2021 200 B 31 454 M 31 454 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,90x
Yield 2021 7,91%
Capitalization 890 B 140 B 140 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 309 084
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,61 CNY
Average target price 2,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Chao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.88%140 097
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.07%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570