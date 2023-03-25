Expanding China's domestic demand key to stabilise growth - PBOC adviser

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Expanding domestic demand in China is not only key to supporting economic recovery but also a fundamental method to stabilise mid- to long-term growth of the world's second largest economy, an adviser to the central bank on Saturday.

China should relax restrictions on the consumption of mid-to-high-end goods and services, Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told the government-organised China Development Forum.

"Restoring and expanding consumption should be the policy focus for expanding domestic demand," the state-owned Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying.

Wang said the government could loosen its grip on property purchases to improve housing demand and lift restrictions on auto purchases in big cities.

The government has set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, while stressing the need for economic stability and expanding consumption.