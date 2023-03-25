Advanced search
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:08 2023-03-24 am EDT
3.010 HKD   -0.99%
01:40aExpanding China's domestic demand key to stabilise growth - PBOC adviser
RE
03/24B.c. Court Of Appeal : Financial Institutions May Have A Duty To Warn Customers About Known Financial Scams
AQ
03/24China’s Central Bank Infuses 71 Billion Yuan in Reverse Repos Further on Thursday, Friday
MT
Expanding China's domestic demand key to stabilise growth - PBOC adviser

03/25/2023 | 01:40am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Expanding domestic demand in China is not only key to supporting economic recovery but also a fundamental method to stabilise mid- to long-term growth of the world's second largest economy, an adviser to the central bank on Saturday.

China should relax restrictions on the consumption of mid-to-high-end goods and services, Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told the government-organised China Development Forum.

"Restoring and expanding consumption should be the policy focus for expanding domestic demand," the state-owned Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying.

Wang said the government could loosen its grip on property purchases to improve housing demand and lift restrictions on auto purchases in big cities.

The government has set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, while stressing the need for economic stability and expanding consumption. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 629 B 91 578 M 91 578 M
Net income 2022 222 B 32 283 M 32 283 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,62x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 937 B 136 B 136 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,63 CNY
Average target price 3,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
