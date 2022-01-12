Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/12
2.99 HKD   0.00%
03:47pIMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter
RE
06:37aING Says Slowing Loan Growth Weighs on "Cautious" Banks in China
MT
06:05aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Higher as -3-
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter

01/12/2022 | 03:47pm EST
Financing of African Economies summit in Paris

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States is expected to decline in the second quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"This is subject to dealing with supply chain constraints, and what we are seeing are some promising signs that some progress is being made in that regard," Georgieva said in an interview with CNBC.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index surged 7.0% in the 12 months through December, the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1982, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

On China, Georgieva said policies to support the economy had been pulled out "perhaps a bit prematurely."

She said consumption in China has not picked up the way it should to compensate for the disruptions in the economy due to COVID-19.

On the positive side, Georgieva said, China has the "fiscal space" to boost its economy to get to 5% growth.

"The People's Bank of China actually did take some steps in that direction and I would expect that with the picture being what it is, there will be more to come," she said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 597 B 93 891 M 93 891 M
Net income 2021 199 B 31 336 M 31 336 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 1 056 B 135 B 166 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 309 084
Free-Float 35,3%
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela Chao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.41%135 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.77%494 978
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.61%402 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%252 466
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.84%223 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%198 848