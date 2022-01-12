IMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United
States is expected to decline in the second quarter of this
year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina
Georgieva said on Wednesday.
"This is subject to dealing with supply chain constraints,
and what we are seeing are some promising signs that some
progress is being made in that regard," Georgieva said in an
interview with CNBC.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index surged 7.0% in the 12 months
through December, the biggest year-on-year increase since June
1982, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.
On China, Georgieva said policies to support the economy had
been pulled out "perhaps a bit prematurely."
She said consumption in China has not picked up the way it
should to compensate for the disruptions in the economy due to
COVID-19.
On the positive side, Georgieva said, China has the "fiscal
space" to boost its economy to get to 5% growth.
"The People's Bank of China actually did take some steps in
that direction and I would expect that with the picture being
what it is, there will be more to come," she said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Cynthia Osterman)