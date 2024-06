MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) -

* The Bank of China's Russian subsidiary is suspending operations with Russian banks on the United States' Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday, citing several financial market sources.

* The subsidiary, which focuses on facilitating yuan payments between Russia and China will continue working with non-sanctioned banks, Kommersant said. -- Source link: https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/6788859 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)