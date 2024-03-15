U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Try to Guess Fed's Rate Path

Producer prices came in hotter than expected, indexes down.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Steady

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while reporting a net withdrawal of liquidity from the financial market.

China Home Prices Continue to Decline, Signaling More Stimulus Needed

The month-on-month rate of decline was largely the same as in the prior month.

China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in the U.S.

Beijing's stance leaves few options for app owner ByteDance.

Biden Opposition to Takeover of U.S. Steel Comes After Months of Lobbying

Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel fits President Biden's agenda, but rival Cleveland-Cliffs and union have stirred up opposition.

Options trades to exceed stocks for first time since 2021 as $5 trillion in contracts come due Friday

Options tied to more than $5 trillion in stocks, exchange-traded funds and equity indexes are set to expire Friday during the quarterly triple witching - when a welter of monthly contracts are set to expire alongside index futures.

Corporate defaults are happening at fastest pace since financial crisis, according to S&P

Companies around the world are defaulting on their debt at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as high interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to take their toll, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.

Gold Trades at Record Highs, But Will It Lose Its Shine?

Some analysts forecast gold will climb even higher over the course of the year, but others argue prices are likely to drop in the short-term.

Jobless claims dip to 209,000 and still show no sign of rising layoffs

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week slipped to 209,000 and continued to signal a strong labor market and low level of layoffs.

U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected

Producer prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month, double the 0.3% gain economists were expecting..

