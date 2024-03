U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Try to Guess Fed's Rate Path

Producer prices came in hotter than expected, indexes down.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Steady

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while reporting a net withdrawal of liquidity from the financial market.

Chinese Home Prices Decline, But at Steady Pace

More Chinese cities monitored by the country's statistics bureau reported home-price falls in February, as concerns persist about policy efforts to stimulate housing demand.

U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected

Producer prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month, double the 0.3% gain economists were expecting..

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in February compared with a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. That was less than the 0.8% increase economists had forecast.

Options trades to exceed stocks for first time since 2021 as $5 trillion in contracts come due Friday

Options tied to more than $5 trillion in stocks, exchange-traded funds and equity indexes are set to expire Friday during the quarterly triple witching - when a welter of monthly contracts are set to expire alongside index futures.

Corporate defaults are happening at fastest pace since financial crisis, according to S&P

Companies around the world are defaulting on their debt at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as high interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to take their toll, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.

Gold Trades at Record Highs, But Will It Lose Its Shine?

Some analysts forecast gold will climb even higher over the course of the year, but others argue prices are likely to drop in the short-term.

Jobless claims dip to 209,000 and still show no sign of rising layoffs

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week slipped to 209,000 and continued to signal a strong labor market and low level of layoffs.

Japan Finally Gets a Raise

Robust wage gains have been the missing piece of the puzzle keeping Japan's rates low-now they are finally here.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 2315ET