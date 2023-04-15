Advanced search
PBOC's Yi says China can phase out currency intervention

04/15/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Saturday that authorities can phase out currency intervention by gradually reducing the amount and frequency of its forays into the market.

"We have been trying to maintain the exchange rate stable for some time. If you go on forever, then one day I would say that markets would defeat the central bank," Yi said in a seminar during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

"If you have the right monetary policy, I think you make sure the exchange rate is determined by the market and authorities intervene" as little as possible, he said.

Yi said China has managed to keep inflation "very stable" around 2% through exchange-rate and monetary policies, adding that it was pursuing a "balanced" current account rather than running a surplus. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Income Statement Evolution
