PBOC's Yi says China can phase out currency intervention

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - People's Bank of China
Governor Yi Gang said on Saturday that authorities can phase out
currency intervention by gradually reducing the amount and
frequency of its forays into the market.
"We have been trying to maintain the exchange rate stable
for some time. If you go on forever, then one day I would say
that markets would defeat the central bank," Yi said in a
seminar during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
spring meetings in Washington.
"If you have the right monetary policy, I think you make
sure the exchange rate is determined by the market and
authorities intervene" as little as possible, he said.
Yi said China has managed to keep inflation "very
stable" around 2% through exchange-rate and monetary policies,
adding that it was pursuing a "balanced" current account rather
than running a surplus.
