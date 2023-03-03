Pakistan expects $1.3 billion financing from China's ICBC soon

The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports.

China has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves.

Dar said the total $2 billion is in effect Pakistan borrowing back the debt repayments it has paid to Beijing for previously agreed loans.

He said Pakistan will need $5 billion external financing to close its financing gap this fiscal year, which ends in June.

More external financing will be coming to Pakistan only after Islamabad signs a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the minister said should be done by next week.

The lender has been negotiating the deal with Pakistan since early last month to clear ninth review, which if approved by its board will issue over $1 billion tranche of $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

"We will, God willing, take this country out of this quagmire," Dar said, dismissing concerns of a default risk.

