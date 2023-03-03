Advanced search
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
03:08:14 2023-03-03
2.990 HKD   +0.67%
08:30aPakistan expects $1.3 billion financing from China's ICBC soon
RE
07:21aFed's Waller Points to Higher Rates If Data Stays Hot; Bostic Calls for Caution; Resilient Economy Puts Global Central Banks in a Bind
DJ
06:39aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Fed -2-
DJ
Pakistan expects $1.3 billion financing from China's ICBC soon

03/03/2023 | 08:30am EST
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd in coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports.

China has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves.

Dar said the total $2 billion is in effect Pakistan borrowing back the debt repayments it has paid to Beijing for previously agreed loans.

He said Pakistan will need $5 billion external financing to close its financing gap this fiscal year, which ends in June.

More external financing will be coming to Pakistan only after Islamabad signs a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the minister said should be done by next week.

The lender has been negotiating the deal with Pakistan since early last month to clear ninth review, which if approved by its board will issue over $1 billion tranche of $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

"We will, God willing, take this country out of this quagmire," Dar said, dismissing concerns of a default risk.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2023
