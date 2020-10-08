Log in
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/07
2.39 HKD   +0.84%
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
12:43aS.Korea, China agrees to extend currency swap agreement - Bank of Korea
RE
10/07China's Forex Reserves Fell $22.1 Billion in September
DJ
S.Korea, China agrees to extend currency swap agreement - Bank of Korea

10/08/2020

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it has agreed to renew a currency swap agreement with China, adding details including the extension period and size will be disclosed later.

"The Bank of Korea reached a working-level agreement with the People's Bank of China to extend the currency swap deal, and will announce details as soon as necessary procedures are completed," it said.

The existing $56 billion currency swap deal was set to expire on Saturday. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Financials
Sales 2020 570 B 83 947 M 83 947 M
Net income 2020 173 B 25 418 M 25 418 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 8,64%
Capitalization 849 B 125 B 125 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 306 232
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Last Close Price 2,09 CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.23%125 110
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
