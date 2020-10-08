S.Korea, China agrees to extend currency swap agreement - Bank of Korea

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on
Thursday it has agreed to renew a currency swap agreement with
China, adding details including the extension period and size
will be disclosed later.
"The Bank of Korea reached a working-level agreement with
the People's Bank of China to extend the currency swap deal, and
will announce details as soon as necessary procedures are
completed," it said.
The existing $56 billion currency swap deal was set to
expire on Saturday.
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)