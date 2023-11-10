9:32 ET -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. ICBC Financial Services, a New York-based entity owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, was the victim of a ransomware attack on Wednesday. The company was forced to disconnect and isolate some of its IT systems after the attack. But it said it was able to clear all trades involving U.S. Treasurys that were executed on Wednesday, and repo financing that took place on Thursday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

