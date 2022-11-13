Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-11 am EST
2.670 HKD   +2.30%
11/12China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
RE
11/11Jiangsu Expressway Issues $112 Million of 92-Day Bonds
MT
11/11China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021
RE
Yellen to seek clarity from China on COVID, property -officials

11/13/2022 | 01:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with Reuters in New Delhi

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek clarity on China's plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and deal with problems in its property sector when she meets on Monday with China's central bank chief, Treasury officials said on Sunday.

The officials told reporters in Bali, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies, that it was important for top economic officials from the world's two largest economies to discuss global challenges face to face and learn more about each other's policy plans.

Yellen is prepared to discuss with Peoples Bank of China Governor Yi Gang the outlook for U.S. inflation and growth, but will likely leave monetary policy plans to the Federal Reserve, the officials said.

The administration of President Joe Biden has long raised concerns about the resilience of supply chains in China that have been hit by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and growing national security restrictions.

In India last week, Yellen made a case for closer ties between the world's two largest democracies, with India taking on a "friend-shoring" role as a trusted supplier and counterweight to China.

Yellen's meeting with Yi, first reported by Reuters, comes on the same day that Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to limit a recent downward spiral of the superpowers' relations.

The Treasury officials said they do not plan to offer advice to China on its COVID restrictions or its property sector woes, but to understand Chinese officials' approach so they can better interpret the impact of policy changes.

Yellen also will also meet with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and new Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti. Among key discussion topics for these meetings will be their outlook for energy challenges during what is expected to be a difficult winter for Europe, the officials said.

Yellen also will urge her European counterparts to keep up strong fiscal support for Ukraine in a transparent and predictable way, the officials said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by William Mallard)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 633 B 89 068 M 89 068 M
Net income 2022 222 B 31 215 M 31 215 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 9,45%
Capitalization 847 B 119 B 119 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,42 CNY
Average target price 3,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.98%119 239
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.70%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 073