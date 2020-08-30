Bank of China First-Half Net Profit Fell 12% as Impairment Losses Doubled

By Ben Otto



Bank of China Ltd.'s first-half net profit fell 12% compared with the same period a year earlier as impairment losses doubled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit in the period was 100.92 billion yuan ($14.7 billion), the Chinese lender said late Sunday.

The bank's net interest income rose 8.4% to CNY196.90 billion while non-interest income fell 5.2% to CNY90.09 billion. Impairment losses on assets rose 97% to CNY66.48 billion.

Bank of China's non-performing loan ratio was 1.42% as of June 30, up from 1.37% at the end of 2019.

In the second half, "the banking sector will continue to face a tough and complicated operating environment and unprecedented external risks and challenges," with the pandemic dragging the global economy "into serious recession," the bank said.

