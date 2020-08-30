Log in
Bank of China First-Half Net Profit Fell 12% as Impairment Losses Doubled

08/30/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Bank of China Ltd.'s first-half net profit fell 12% compared with the same period a year earlier as impairment losses doubled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit in the period was 100.92 billion yuan ($14.7 billion), the Chinese lender said late Sunday.

The bank's net interest income rose 8.4% to CNY196.90 billion while non-interest income fell 5.2% to CNY90.09 billion. Impairment losses on assets rose 97% to CNY66.48 billion.

Bank of China's non-performing loan ratio was 1.42% as of June 30, up from 1.37% at the end of 2019.

In the second half, "the banking sector will continue to face a tough and complicated operating environment and unprecedented external risks and challenges," with the pandemic dragging the global economy "into serious recession," the bank said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.39% 2.56 End-of-day quote.-23.12%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.61% 3.3 End-of-day quote.-10.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.85469 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 568 B 82 786 M 82 786 M
Net income 2020 184 B 26 869 M 26 869 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,71x
Yield 2020 8,44%
Capitalization 885 B 129 B 129 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.57%128 929
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
