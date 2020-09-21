Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Bank of China Limited    601988

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(601988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of China Issued CNY75 Billion of Tier 2 Capital Bonds

09/21/2020 | 06:04am EDT

By Martin Mou

Bank of China Ltd. said Monday that it has completed the issuance of 75 billion yuan ($11.08 billion) of Tier 2 capital bonds in two tranches.

The first tranche of CNY60 billion involves fixed-rate bonds with a term of 10 years and coupon of 4.20%, said the bank, which has the right to redeem them at the end of the fifth year.

The Chinese lender said the second tranche carries a term of 15 years and coupon of 4.47% and it is entitled to redeem them at the end of the tenth year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.40% 2.51 End-of-day quote.-24.62%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.93% 3.24 End-of-day quote.-12.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.773 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 580 B 85 640 M 85 640 M
Net income 2020 186 B 27 393 M 27 393 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,68x
Yield 2020 8,36%
Capitalization 866 B 128 B 128 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 306 232
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,14 CNY
Last Close Price 2,19 CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.20%127 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
