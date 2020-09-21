Bank of China Issued CNY75 Billion of Tier 2 Capital Bonds

By Martin Mou



Bank of China Ltd. said Monday that it has completed the issuance of 75 billion yuan ($11.08 billion) of Tier 2 capital bonds in two tranches.

The first tranche of CNY60 billion involves fixed-rate bonds with a term of 10 years and coupon of 4.20%, said the bank, which has the right to redeem them at the end of the fifth year.

The Chinese lender said the second tranche carries a term of 15 years and coupon of 4.47% and it is entitled to redeem them at the end of the tenth year.

