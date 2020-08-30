Log in
Bank of China : first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut

08/30/2020 | 05:23am EDT
The logo of Agricultural Bank of China is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted an 11.5% fall in first-half net profit, the steepest drop for the January-June period since its market debut.

Profit was 100.9 billion yuan ($14.70 billion) in the six months ended June 30, versus 114.05 billion yuan a year earlier, according to the lender's statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The first-half figure implies profit of 48.3 billion yuan for the April-June quarter, down 23.4% from 63.08 billion yuan a year prior, Reuters calculations showed. ($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beiing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.61% 3.3 End-of-day quote.-10.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 568 B 82 786 M 82 786 M
Net income 2020 184 B 26 869 M 26 869 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,71x
Yield 2020 8,44%
Capitalization 885 B 129 B 129 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,29 CNY
Last Close Price 2,27 CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.57%128 929
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
Categories
