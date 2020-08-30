Bank of China : first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC)
, the country's fourth-biggest lender by
assets, on Sunday posted an 11.5% fall in first-half net profit,
the steepest drop for the January-June period since its market
debut.
Profit was 100.9 billion yuan ($14.70 billion) in the six
months ended June 30, versus 114.05 billion yuan a year earlier,
according to the lender's statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange on Sunday.
The first-half figure implies profit of 48.3 billion yuan
for the April-June quarter, down 23.4% from 63.08 billion yuan a
year prior, Reuters calculations showed.
($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan)
