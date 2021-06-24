Log in
    BOCH   US06424J1034

BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS

(BOCH)
  Report
BOCH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Bank of Commerce Holdings Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BOCH

06/24/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) to Columbia Banking System, Inc. is fair to Bank of Commerce shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments.

Halper Sadeh encourages Bank of Commerce shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Bank of Commerce and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Bank of Commerce shareholders; (2) determine whether Columbia is underpaying for Bank of Commerce; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Bank of Commerce shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Bank of Commerce shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Bank of Commerce shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
