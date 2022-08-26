CHINA'S BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS SAYS SOME REAL ESTATE FIRMS STILL…

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Boats
Cybersecurity
Fintechs
The SPAC
Artificial Intelligence
The Golden Age of Video Games
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Education
Robotics
In Vino Veritas
Place your bets
Boats
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd.
News
Summary
3328
CNE100000205
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
(3328)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
04:08 2022-08-26 am EDT
4.610
HKD
+0.66%
06:33a
China's bank of communications says commercial lenders face down…
RE
06:27a
China's bank of communications says some real estate firms still…
RE
06:25a
China's bank of communications says economic recovery not stable…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CHINA'S BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS SAYS SOME REAL ESTATE FIRMS STILL…
08/26/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA'S BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS SAYS SOME REAL ESTATE FIRMS STILL HAVE LIQUIDITY RISK
© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
06:33a
China's bank of communications says commercial lenders face down…
RE
06:27a
China's bank of communications says some real estate firms still…
RE
06:25a
China's bank of communications says economic recovery not stable…
RE
06:14a
China's bank of communications says delayed housing projects inv…
RE
06:14a
China's bank of communications says 369 of its housing projects…
RE
06:08a
China's bank of communications says it plans to increase sme loa…
RE
06:07a
China's Bank of Communications says credit card debt fairly high-risk
RE
06:06a
China's bank of communications says delayed housing projects inv…
RE
05:46a
China's bank of communications says quality of retail credit ass…
RE
05:43a
China's bank of communications says pressure on credit card debt…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
2020
China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
2020
China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
More recommendations
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2022
274 B
39 987 M
39 987 M
Net income 2022
88 735 M
12 956 M
12 956 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,45x
Yield 2022
9,27%
Capitalization
320 B
46 684 M
46 684 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
90 238
Free-Float
52,4%
More Financials
Chart BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
4,00 CNY
Average target price
4,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target
23,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Liu
Vice Chairman & President
De Qi Ren
Chairman
Ji Ming Xu
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chi Wai Yeung
Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Wan Woo
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
-2.76%
46 684
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-25.13%
347 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-21.02%
282 358
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-8.86%
215 198
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-5.40%
172 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-9.81%
156 857
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave