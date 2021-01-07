Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.    3328   CNE100000205

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

(3328)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Development Bank ex-chairman Hu jailed for life for bribery

01/07/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Development Bank's former chairman Hu Huaibang has been sentenced to life in prison for bribery, a Chinese court said on Thursday, marking the second high-profile financial executive sentenced in a week.

Hu, who was arrested last February, was convicted of receiving bribes totalling 85.52 million yuan ($13.24 million) between 2009 and 2019, the Chengde Intermediate People's Court of Hebei Province said in a statement on its official Wechat account.

Hu joined the China Development Bank in 2013 and was also the top official of the ruling Communist Party unit at one of the country's largest policy banks. He stepped down in September 2018.

China Development Bank did not immediate respond when asked for comment. Reuters was unable to contact Hu or his lawyer for immediate comment.

A court in Tianjin this week sentenced the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co, Lai Xiaomin, to death.

Lai was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan between 2008 and 2018.

($1 = 6.4589 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. 1.46% 4.17 End-of-day quote.1.71%
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 2.30% 0.89 End-of-day quote.3.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.45195 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
All news about BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
04:41aChina Development Bank ex-chairman Hu jailed for life for bribery
RE
2020Wynn Macau Sells $750 Million More of Outstanding 5.625% Bonds Due 2028; File..
MT
2020Emperor International Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $2 Billion Bond I..
MT
2020Wynn Macau Eyes Bond Offering to Raise Funds for Debt Payments
MT
2020Hong Kong Hang Seng Pulls Back 0.4% on US Stimulus Outlook, Tech Issues Retre..
MT
2020BOCOM International Names Bank of Communications Senior Exec as CEO
MT
2020China Development Bank Lists $987 Million Bonds in Singapore
MT
2020Chinese banks to suspend new precious metal account openings
RE
2020MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Finance Ministry Official Named Deputy General of China..
MT
2020Bank of Communications Raises $2.8 Billion From Bond Offering for Tier 1 Capi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 234 B 36 271 M 36 271 M
Net income 2020 69 020 M 10 687 M 10 687 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,85x
Yield 2020 8,02%
Capitalization 298 B 46 173 M 46 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 91 112
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,37 CNY
Last Close Price 3,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Liu Vice Chairman & President
De Qi Ren Chairman
Yun Ge Cai Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ya Rong Du Member-Supervisory Board
Hao Yang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.1.71%46 173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.12%383 007
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.17%261 773
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%261 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%187 508
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%163 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ