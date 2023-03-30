China's Bank of Communications Q4 profit rises 4.5%

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) reported a 4.5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday. The second of the country's biggest lenders to post earnings this week, China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 24.3 billion yuan ($3.53 billion), up from 23.2 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed. Full-year profit rose 5.2% to 92.1 billion yuan, above an estimate of 85.87 billion yuan from a Refinitiv poll of 12 analysts.

"NIM pressure and pockets of risks in the property sector and some weak SOEs remain the main challenges," said Ming Tan, a director at S&P Global Ratings.

Non-performing loan ratios shrunk at both lenders.

($1 = 6.8782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; editing by Bernadette Baum and Jason Neely)