  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3328   CNE100000205

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.

(3328)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:18 2023-03-30 am EDT
4.930 HKD   +0.61%
05:12aChina's Bank of Communications Q4 profit rises 4.5%
RE
03/29China South City Unit Enters 6 Billion Yuan Syndicated Loan Agreement
MT
03/01Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Bank of Communications Q4 profit rises 4.5%

03/30/2023 | 05:12am EDT
The company logo is seen at an office of Bank of Communications in Beijing

In line with results from China Construction Bank Corp on Wednesday, both lenders reported falling net interest margins (NIM), a key gauge of bank profitability.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) reported a 4.5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.    The second of the country's biggest lenders to post earnings this week, China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 24.3 billion yuan ($3.53 billion), up from 23.2 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.    Full-year profit rose 5.2% to 92.1 billion yuan, above an estimate of 85.87 billion yuan from a Refinitiv poll of 12 analysts.

"NIM pressure and pockets of risks in the property sector and some weak SOEs remain the main challenges," said Ming Tan, a director at S&P Global Ratings.

Non-performing loan ratios shrunk at both lenders.

($1 = 6.8782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; editing by Bernadette Baum and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD. 0.61% 4.93 Delayed Quote.9.13%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.59% 5.07 Delayed Quote.4.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 6.877 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 38 705 M 38 705 M
Net income 2022 88 210 M 12 810 M 12 810 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,72x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 351 B 50 982 M 50 982 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 90 238
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,30 CNY
Average target price 4,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Liu Vice Chairman & President
De Qi Ren Chairman
Ji Ming Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chin Wan Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Hao Yi Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.9.13%50 982
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
