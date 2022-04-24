Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3328   CNE100000205

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.

(3328)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/22 04:08:15 am EDT
5.580 HKD   -0.18%
08:05aSome Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
RE
04/20Fitch Affirms BOCOM International Holdings at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/20Bank of Communications Redeems $4.7 Billion of Tier-2 Capital Bonds Ahead of 2027 Maturity
MT
Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources

04/24/2022 | 08:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO - COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some Chinese state banks, such as Bank of China and Bank of Communications, will cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday, joining smaller lenders, sources told Reuters.

The planned cuts come a week after regulators encouraged smaller banks to lower the ceiling for their deposit rates. The moves will also coincide with China's reduction in banks' reserve requirements, effective on Monday.

Bank of China will cut the rates for time deposits of 2-3 year tenors by roughly 10 basis points, according to two banking sources. Bank of Communications will make similar moves, said another source.

Bank of China and Bank of Communications were not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

It was not immediately clear if other state banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and Agricultural Bank of China will also cut deposit rates, but the sources say state lenders typically move in tandem on rate moves.

Beijing has repeatedly urged banks to reduce borrowing costs for smaller companies in an economy hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, fallout from the Ukraine crisis, and capital outflows triggered by U.S. monetary tightening.

To prod banks to lend more, the PBOC has announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 25 basis points, effective from April 25.

Rocky Fan, economist at Guolian Securities, said that cutting deposit rates could incentivize banks to reduce lending rates, by lowering their own borrowing costs.

"One major reason banks are reluctant to cut loan rates now, is that the move would hurt their margins."

Lower deposit rates are also conducive to more effective use of money, and will benefit consumption and investment, Fan added.

In mid-April, the interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism, a top regulatory body overseen by the People's Bank of China, urged smaller lenders to lower deposit ceilings on time deposits by about 10 basis points, sources told Reuters.

Banks including Industrial Bank and China Zheshang Bank have already made the adjustment, according to direct sources.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kevin Huang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.33% 2.99 Delayed Quote.11.57%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.32% 3.14 Delayed Quote.11.74%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.92% 3.3 End-of-day quote.8.20%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. 1.77% 5.18 End-of-day quote.12.36%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD. -0.18% 5.58 Delayed Quote.18.47%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.52% 5.69 Delayed Quote.5.37%
CHINA ZHESHANG BANK CO., LTD 0.61% 3.32 Delayed Quote.0.61%
GUOLIAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 1.08% 3.74 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.42% 4.72 Delayed Quote.7.27%
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. 1.37% 21.42 End-of-day quote.12.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 273 B 42 043 M 42 043 M
Net income 2022 90 079 M 13 855 M 13 855 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,89x
Yield 2022 8,12%
Capitalization 365 B 56 173 M 56 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 90 238
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,62 CNY
Average target price 4,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Liu Vice Chairman & President
De Qi Ren Chairman
Ji Ming Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chi Wai Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Wan Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD.18.47%56 173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.55%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624