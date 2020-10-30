Bank of Communications Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell as Impairment Losses Rose

Bank of Communications Co.'s third-quarter net profit fell 6.8%, as credit impairment losses rose and gains from trading activities declined.

The Chinese state-owned lender said Friday that net profit fell to 16.21 billion yuan ($2.41 billion) from CNY17.40 billion a year ago.

Net interest income rose nearly 11% to CNY40.165 billion, while credit impairment losses increased 21% to CNY18.58 billion, it said.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0505ET