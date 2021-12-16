Log in
    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
Bank of Cyprus Public : Date of Annual General Meeting

12/16/2021 | 05:49am EST
Announcement

Date of Annual General Meeting

Nicosia, 16 December 2021

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (the 'Company') announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will take place on Friday, 20 May 2022.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Group Profile

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 90 branches in Cyprus, of which 10 operate as cash offices. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 3,558 staff worldwide. At 30 September 2021, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €24.5 bn and Total Equity was €2.1 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
