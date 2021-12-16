Bank of Cyprus Public : Date of Annual General Meeting

Announcement

Date of Annual General Meeting

Nicosia, 16 December 2021

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (the 'Company') announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will take place on Friday, 20 May 2022.

Further details will be announced in due course.

