Executive Summary Environment We are adapting to the new reality. Climate change is one of the biggest challenges that humanity faces. The World Meteorological Organisation declared that 2023 was the warmest year on record. Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions continue to increase, and extreme climate events are more frequent than ever. This means GHG emissions need to decline now. Consequently, the Bank aspires to increase its positive impact on the environment and manage the risks associated with the transition to a low carbon economy, by transforming not only its own operations, but also the operations of its customers. In line with its Net Zero commitment by 2050, the Bank, in 2023, set its first decarbonisation target on its loan portfolio, aiming to reduce the carbon intensity metric of its mortgage portfolio by 43% by 2030 compared to the baseline of 2022, by directing its new lending towards more energy efficient residential properties. In that respect, we launched a Green Housing product aligned with the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association in order to support the green transition and ensure we reach the decarbonisation target set. The current decarbonisation target applies to c.34% of gross loans and advances. In 2024, we aspire to set decarbonisation targets for other portfolios of loans. Additionally, by taking into account the regulatory, policy and macroeconomic developments in the climate and environmental area, the Bank has set green new lending targets on its Corporate, SME and Retail business lines so as to mobilise and

incentivise the green transition of its customers and effectively help to manage the risks to which its customers might be exposed. In 2023, the Bank set new lending limits to certain sectors that are inherently associated with higher transition risks. The Bank is committed to engaging with its customers operating in carbon intensive sectors, educate them on the climate-related and environmental (C&E) risks to which they are exposed and support them in the transition to a low carbon economy by providing green or transition financing. At the same time, we are leading by example by decarbonizing our own operations. We have developed a decarbonisation plan to reduce our own carbon footprint relating to Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, and ultimately achieve our goal of becoming Carbon Neutral by 2030, which entails a decrease of 42% (absolute target) by that year, compared to the baseline of 2021. The Bank managed to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 18% between the start of 2022 and the end of 2023, partly by increasing the use of renewable energy in its owned buildings by c.64%. During 2023, we made considerable progress in integrating C&E risks into our risk management approach and risk culture. We revised and enhanced the materiality assessment process on C&E risks. The Bank has carried out a comprehensive identification and assessment of C&E risks as drivers of existing financial and non- financial risks considering its business profile and loan portfolio composition. As part of this process, the Bank has identified the risk drivers, both physical and transition, which could potentially have an impact on its risk profile and operations and has assessed the severity of each risk driver for all the existing categories of risks.