2023
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Leading the transition of Cyprus into a sustainable future
Message from the CEO
About this report
The Bank of Cyprus
Our approach to sustainability
Environment
Social
Governance
Appendices
Message from the CEO
(GRI: 2-22)
Dear Stakeholders,
The Bank of Cyprus remains committed to lead the transition of Cyprus to a sustainable future. We are systematically aligning our business with sustainable principles and in 2023, we further integrated ESG considerations into all relevant aspects of the Bank's decision-making, governance, strategy and risk management processes.
In the current era of climate change and global social challenges, we believe that transparency on the measures we are taking and the progress we are making in the area of sustainability is crucial.
We continue to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations in order to achieve our goal of becoming Carbon Neutral by 2030. For example, between the start of 2022 and the end of 2023 we reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 Green House Gas emissions by 18%, in part through increasing our use of renewable energy.
In addition, in 2023 we set the first decarbonisation target on our loan portfolio, aiming to reduce the carbon intensity metric of the mortgage portfolio by 43% by 2030 compared to the baseline of 2022. This involves directing new lending towards more energy efficient residential properties. In 2024 we plan to set decarbonisation targets for other portfolios of loans.
In addition to the progress we are making under the environmental and governance pillars of our ESG strategy we continue to make a significant contribution to Cypriot society, demonstrating our commitment to the social pillar. Our €2 mn contribution to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre in 2023, taking the Bank's cumulative contribution since the Centre's establishment to €70 mn, is just one example.
The Group's aspiration to achieve a representation of at least 30% women in the Group's management bodies by 2030, was reached in 2023. As at 31 December 2023 women accounted for 33% of the members of the Group's management bodies, following the appointment of two female General Managers in Eurolife and General Insurance of Cyprus.
As the first Bank in Cyprus to sign the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Banking, we remain committed to achieving sustainable growth, to aligning our business strategy with
society's goals as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, to continuously increasing positive impact while reducing negative impact as well as to managing the risks to people and the environment.
As the largest financial services group in Cyprus, we will lead the transition of Cyprus to a sustainable future through leading by example in terms of the changes we are making to our own operations and supporting our customers to become more sustainable, while maintaining our significant contribution to Cypriot society.
Panicos Nicolaou
Chief Executive Officer
About this report
(GRI: 2-2,2-3,2-4,2-5)
The 2023 Sustainability Report (hereinafter the 'Report') is the 7th Annual Sustainability Report of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd (hereinafter 'Bank of Cyprus' or the 'Bank').
The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the Bank's strategy, framework, action plans, activities and outcomes.
The Report provides the stakeholders of the Bank a comprehensive picture of its most significant impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights, and how it manages these impacts. It focuses on agreed material topics and enables stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding the Bank's ability to create long term, sustainable value. For the Bank, the Sustainability Report is a driver for transparency, accountability and value creation.
The Bank is cognisant that the preparation of comprehensive Sustainability disclosures is an ongoing process and subject to developments in standards, regulations and facts that are inherently difficult to predict. Even though it is the Bank's belief that all disclosures and predictions in this report are reasonable and accurate as and when made, the Bank anticipates that additional actions will be necessary in the upcoming years to further advance the quality of its Sustainability disclosures.
Scope and Boundary
The Report covers the period from 01/01/2023 to 31/12/2023. The Bank has committed
to communicate its activities through its Sustainability Report on an annual basis. The previous Report concerning the period from 01/01/2022 to 31/12/2022 was published in June 2023. Comparative information from 2021 and 2022 is presented in this Report.
The Report covers the activities of the Bank in Cyprus and excludes any subsidiaries and connected parties in or outside Cyprus. Where needed, references are made to the Bank
of Cyprus Holdings Group throughout the Report. This Report appropriately denotes any restatements of information from previous reports within their respective sections.
International Standards
The Report has been prepared in line with the revised Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) 2021, the SASB disclosure framework (VERSION 2018-10) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') recommendations.
The Report has been guided by the Social Responsibility ISO 26000 Standard, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the UNEPFI Principles for Responsible Banking, the EU sustainable finance framework, and best practices of the sector at national and international level.
The Bank recognises the growing interest of the investor community, shareholders, and rating agencies in industry-specific sustainability issues and the financial impacts of sustainability. The SASB index presents the Bank's disclosures
against the SASB Financials Sector Commercial Banking Standard (FN-CB) Disclosures.
The Bank is committed to provide investors with accurate, valuable and meaningful sustainability insights and evolve its disclosures on GRI, SASB and TCFD over time.
External Assurance
The 2023 Sustainability Report has been reviewed and approved by the Sustainability Committee, and the Board of Directors through the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee. This Report has been externally assured by an independent body, PricewaterhouseCoopers, which carried out a limited level assurance of specific data, in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 'ISAE 3000'. The Assurance statement can be found on page 277 of this Report.
Contact details for questions about this Report
For any information and details regarding sustainable development issues and this Report, please contact:
At Investor Relations & ESG Department:
-
Annita Pavlou, Manager of Investors Relations & ESG Department, at +357 22122740,
or via email at annita.pavlou@bankofcyprus.com
- Nicolas Christodoulides, Senior ESG Analyst, at +357 22122744, or via email
nicolas.christodoulides@bankofcyprus.com
Executive Summary
Environment
We are adapting to the new reality. Climate change is one of the biggest challenges that humanity faces. The World Meteorological Organisation declared that 2023 was the warmest year on record. Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions continue to increase, and extreme climate events are more frequent than ever. This means GHG emissions need to decline now. Consequently, the Bank aspires to increase its positive impact on the environment and manage the risks associated with the transition to a low carbon economy, by transforming not only its own operations, but also the operations of its customers.
In line with its Net Zero commitment by 2050, the Bank, in 2023, set its first decarbonisation target on its loan portfolio, aiming to reduce the carbon intensity metric of its mortgage portfolio by 43% by 2030 compared to the baseline of 2022, by directing its new lending towards more energy efficient residential properties.
In that respect, we launched a Green Housing product aligned with the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association in order to support the green transition and ensure we reach the decarbonisation target set. The current decarbonisation target applies to c.34% of gross loans and advances. In 2024, we aspire to set decarbonisation targets for other portfolios of loans.
Additionally, by taking into account the regulatory, policy and macroeconomic developments in the climate and environmental area, the Bank has set green new lending targets on its Corporate, SME and Retail business lines so as to mobilise and
incentivise the green transition of its customers and effectively help to manage the risks to which its customers might be exposed.
In 2023, the Bank set new lending limits to certain sectors that are inherently associated with higher transition risks. The Bank is committed to engaging with its customers operating in carbon intensive sectors, educate them on the climate-related and environmental (C&E) risks to which they are exposed and support them in the transition to a low carbon economy by providing green or transition financing.
At the same time, we are leading by example by decarbonizing our own operations. We have developed a decarbonisation plan to reduce our own carbon footprint relating to Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, and ultimately achieve our goal of becoming Carbon Neutral by 2030, which entails a decrease of 42% (absolute target) by that year, compared to the baseline of 2021. The Bank managed to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 18% between the start of 2022 and the end of 2023, partly by increasing the use of renewable energy in its owned buildings by c.64%.
During 2023, we made considerable progress in integrating C&E risks into our risk management approach and risk culture. We revised and enhanced the materiality assessment process on C&E risks. The Bank has carried out a comprehensive identification and assessment of C&E risks as drivers of existing financial and non- financial risks considering its business profile and loan portfolio composition. As part of this process, the Bank has identified the risk drivers, both physical and transition, which could potentially have an impact on its risk profile and operations and has assessed the severity of each risk driver for all the existing categories of risks.
One of the highlights of 2023 was the implementation of an ESG Due Diligence process, using structured questionnaires, designed to enhance data collection, score customers on their performance against various aspects around ESG risks and provide guidance on remediation actions.
Social
We believe in a broad approach to sustainability, from how we take care of our employees and support our local communities, to how we advise and work together with our customers and partners on sustainable choices.
At the centre of our leading social role lies our investment in the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre which represents the biggest and most successful partnership between the public and the private sector in Cyprus. Around €2 mn was contributed to the Centre in 2023 with the cumulative contribution since establishment reaching c.€70 mn.
The health and safety of our employees remains a top priority as well, reflecting our dedication to a culture that puts people first. In terms of our contribution to Cypriot society, our efforts are focusing on generating social capital through long-term partnerships and structured cooperation with other organisations, including businesses, NGOs, and the state. 40% of our Social Responsibility budget is allocated to health and social welfare. SupportCY continues to play a core role in Cypriot society, with an estimated amount exceeding €1 mn being channelled through all SupportCY members into society, in the areas of health, education and the environment.
We continue to uphold a culture of fairness, equality, and ongoing learning where our people
and society at large can develop on a personal and professional level. In order to support the availability and accessibility of quality education in our society, 43% of our Social Responsibility budget was allocated to education. More than 70,000 hours of training on various topics, were offered to our employees.
In 2023, our 'Organizational Health' project achieved remarkable progress. The staff survey executed in 2023, revealed significant progress towards the key priorities set in 2022. Our existing recognition scheme 'Extra Mile' which celebrates positive mindsets and behaviours around health priorities, was greatly embraced with more than 500 internal nominations. Finally, under our employee wellbeing programme 'Well at Work' we organised 32 events with more than 1,900 participants.
At the same time, we constantly strive to become an even more client-centric organisation. A targeted digital transformation program is already underway, with the goal of facilitating the shift to a more modern way of conducting banking business, enhancing the digitisation of services provided to our clients, as well as the digitisation of our internal operations. The percentage of the Bank's digital transactions in its total portfolio was 95.56% in 2023, with €53.04 bn total monetary value traded in digital channels during 2023. The Bank, though its Digital Economy Platform (Jinius), is leading the efforts underway to digitise and technologically upgrade the Cypriot economy and to facilitate entrepreneurship. Our Jinius platform shapes the digital ecosystem of the Cypriot economy, bringing together businesses, organisations, suppliers, and customers in a single digital environment. As
at 31 December 2023, over 2,000 companies had registered and over €360 mm was exchanged via the platform, through invoicing and remittance services. The Bank, through its IDEA Innovation Centre, promotes innovative entrepreneurship on the
national level. The IDEA Innovation Centre, since incorporation, invested c.€4 mn in start-up business creation, supported the creation of 89 new companies, and provided support to 210 entrepreneurs through its Startup program.
On the cultural front, through the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and various programmes, and collections, the Bank continues to promote strongly Cyprus' culture and heritage, contributing substantially to Cyprus' cultural life. During 2023, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation organised 78 main activities attended by over 51,000 participants.
Governance
The Bank is committed to enhancing further its organisational resilience and the ESG agenda by delivering a clear strategy, supported by effective corporate governance, in line with our wider sustainability and ESG priorities. We are committed to continuously strengthening our Corporate Governance policies and procedures and we are in compliance with the UK Governance Code, the Cyprus Stock Exchange Code and the Central Bank of Cyprus Internal Governance Directive 2021. At all levels of decision-making, we ensure that women have full and effective participation, as well as equal opportunities for leadership. The Group's aspiration to achieve a representation of at least 30% women in the Group's management bodies (defined as the EXCO and the Extended EXCO) by 2030, was reached in 2023. As at 31 December 2023 women accounted for 33% of the members of the Group's management bodies, following the appointment of two female General Managers in Eurolife and General Insurance of Cyprus. With climate action and the ESG agenda being one
of the four strategic pillars of the Bank, we have developed further our ESG Governance in 2023,
enhancing ESG oversight and accountability at all levels of the organisation.
The Bank of Cyprus
Our profile
(GRI: 2-1)
Bank of Cyprus is wholly owned by Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company was incorporated in the Republic of Ireland as a Public Limited Company on 11 July 2016, and it became the sole shareholder of Bank of Cyprus on 18 January 2017. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.
The share capital of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company amounts to €44,619,993.30 divided into 446,199,933 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.10 each.
Stakeholders can be informed about the Major Holders of shares and financial instruments from the Group's website: Major Holders of shares and financial instruments - Bank of Cyprus.
Bank of Cyprus employs 2,426 (2022: 2,461 2021: 3,008) employees. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus, and the subsidiaries of Bank of Cyprus. The Bank's registered office and headquarter is located in
51 Stasinos Street, Ayia Paraskevi, 2002 Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus.
Bank of Cyprus has strong local roots and has focused on elevating society through long-term sustainable practices and solutions since its inception in 1899. As the leading financial services provider in Cyprus, the Bank is determined to lead the transition of Cyprus to a sustainable future. The Bank continues to work towards building a forward-looking organisation with a clear strategy supported by the effective corporate governance aligned with ESG agenda priorities.
Our Vision
To create lifelong partnerships with our customers, guiding and supporting them in a changing world.
Our Mission
Our organisation exists to support our clients in their most important life events as well as in their daily needs. To achieve this, we invest capital and effort to ensure that our services are provided by top quality professionals and the usage of cutting edge technology and uphold sound
and ethical practices. We will continue
to be not only a systemic bank driving growth and shareholder value but also
a key driver of progress in our community.
Our Values
The below key values comprise the core values of the Bank and the Group.
- Integrity: We are honest, ethical and fair.
- Reliability: We keep our promises and adhere to our word.
- Collaboration: We build lifelong partnerships and work together for a better common future.
- Professionalism: We constantly enrich our skills and knowledge, keeping up to date with the developments in our industry.
- Innovation: We continuously move forward, innovating and improving.
Our History
Bank of Cyprus has a long and proud history of serving its customers since 1899.
2013
2014
€1 bn share capital
2015
Sale of non-core assets (Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Serbia)
2017
Reinstating wholesale
1899
"Nicosia Savings Bank" is established
1936
First female employee is hired
1943
"Koino Kyprion" is a reality
1960
Launch of the first computer offering
1912
Transformation of the "Savings Bank" into Bank of Cyprus
1939 - 1940
WWII sparks a financial crisis - the Bank manages to cope with its own means
1955
Big step beyond Cyprus
- a branch in London is opened
Bailed-in and acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Laiki Bank
2007
Banking operations in Russia and Romania
1999
Creation of "Chain of Life" institution, in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and the Christodoula March
1993
increase listed in CSE and ATHEX
2011
Sale of Bank of Cyprus Australia Ltd
2000
Listing in ATHEX
1996
Establishment
of the Bank of Cyprus
Oncology Centre
2018
First NPE sale in Cyprus of €2.8 bn Reducing cost base via branch rationalisation and VEP
2020
Deleveraging strategy - Project Helix 2, Velocity 1 & 2 Supporting the recovery of Cypriot economy during pandemic
Winning the "Banking Governance 2020" award
Creation of SupportCY
market access: issuance of T2 and AT1
Full repayment of ELA of €11.4 bn
Moved listing from ATHEX to LSE
2019
Digital transformation scheme is put in practice
2021
Positioning the Bank on the path to sustainable profitability Focusing even more on ESG agenda
Digital and IT transformation revamped
services to other organisations (i.e. Cyta and EAC)
1974
Supporting the society following Turkish Invasion
1970
Creation of first Mobile Bank, installation of first three ATMs and first drive-through branch is operated
1983
Leading the way in
plastic money transactions
The first Unmanned Branch is opened
1988
Stepping into the "World of Tomorrow" - wide range of banking services offered over the phone
1990
Spreading the network across the world EuroLife is born
1984
Establishment
of the Bank of Cyprus
Cultural Foundation
2022
Completion of Helix 3 First bank in Cyprus joining Partnership of Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and estimating the Financed Scope 3 emissions on loan portfolio
2023
Distribution following the European Central Bank's approval in April 2023 First Bank in Cyprus to join the Principles of Responsible Banking Set the first decarbonisation target on Mortgage portfolio aligned with a climate scenario
