    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-29
2.500 EUR   +1.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Cyprus Public : 20230331 BOCH Group AFR 2022

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Annual Financial Report 2022

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS GROUP

Annual Financial Report 2022

Annual Financial Report

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Contents

Page

Board of Directors and Executives

1

Forward Looking Statements and Notes

2

Directors' Report of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company

3

Risk and Capital Management Report

49

ESG Disclosures

83

Consolidated Financial Statements of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Group

124

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited

Company on the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Company Financial Statements

315

Financial Statements of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company

327

Annual Corporate Governance Report

345

Alternative Performance Measures Disclosures

412

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS GROUP

Annual Financial Report 2022

Board of Directors and Executives

as at 31 March 2023

Board of Directors of Bank of Cyprus

Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou

CHAIRMAN

Holdings Public Limited Company

Lyn Grobler

VICE-CHAIRPERSON

Panicos Nicolaou

Arne Berggren

Constantine Iordanou

Eliza Livadiotou

Ioannis Zographakis

Maria Philippou

Nicolaos Sofianos

Paula Hadjisotiriou

Executive Committee

Panicos Nicolaou

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dr. Charis Pouangare

DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & CHIEF OF BUSINESS

Eliza Livadiotou

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FINANCE & LEGACY

Demetris Th. Demetriou

CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Irene Gregoriou

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PEOPLE & CHANGE

George Kousis

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS

Company Secretary

Katia Santis

Legal Advisers as to matters of Irish

Arthur Cox

Law

Legal Advisers as to matters of

Sidley Austin LLP

English and US Law

Legal Advisers as to matters of

Chryssafinis & Polyviou LLC

Cypriot Law

PricewaterhouseCoopers

One Spencer Dock

North Wall Quay

Statutory Auditors

Dublin 1

D01 X9R7

Ireland

10 Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2

Registered Office

D02 T380

Ireland

1

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS GROUP

Annual Financial Report 2022

Forward Looking Statements and Notes

This document contains certain forward-looking statements which can usually be identified by terms used such as 'expect', 'should be', 'will be' and similar expressions or variations thereof or their negative variations, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Group's (the Group) near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Group's future results of operations, financial condition, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, provisions, impairments, business strategies and opportunities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend upon circumstances, that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy and/or results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements made by the Group include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions in Cyprus and other European Union (EU) Member States, interest rate and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments and information technology, litigation and other operational risks, adverse market conditions, the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to heightened volatility across global markets and to the coordinated implementation of sanctions on Russia, Russian entities and nationals. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused significant population displacement, and if the conflict continues, the disruption will likely increase. The scale of the conflict and the extent of sanctions, as well as the uncertainty as to how the situation will develop, may have significant adverse effects on the market and macroeconomic conditions, including in ways that cannot be anticipated. This creates significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these or other factors materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results or events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this document are only applicable as at the date of publication of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-IFRS performance measures

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company's (the Company) management believes that the non-IFRS performance measures included in this document provide valuable information to the readers of the Annual Financial Report as they enable the readers to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the Group's performance between financial periods and provide more detail concerning the elements of performance which management are directly able to influence or are relevant for an assessment of the Group. They also reflect an important aspect of the way in which the operating targets are defined and performance is monitored by the Group's management. However, any non-IFRS performance measures in this document are not a substitute for IFRS measures and readers should consider the IFRS measures as the key measures of the 31 December position. Refer to 'Alternative Performance Measures Disclosures' on pages 412 to 425 of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 for further information, reconciliations with Consolidated Financial Statements and calculations of non-IFRS performance measures included throughout this document and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

The Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 is available on the Group's website www.bankofcyprus.com (Group/Investor Relations) (the Group's website).

The Annual Financial Report 2022 of the Group is originally issued in English. The Greek translation of the Annual Financial Report 2022 will be available on the Group's website by 7 April 2023. In case of a difference or inconsistency between the English document and the Greek document, the English document prevails.

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT 2022

FOR THE YEAR

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
