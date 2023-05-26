Bank of Cyprus Public : AGM 2023 Resolutions 05/26/2023 | 09:37am EDT Send by mail :

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("the Company" or "the Bank") was held at the Company's Headquarters on Friday, 26 May 2023. The AGM was attended by 6 Shareholders Depository Interest Holders, either in person or by proxy, who represented 150.314.105 shares, that is 33,69% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The following special business resolutions were approved by the AGM: As an Ordinary Resolution:

"THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company, to allot and issue relevant securities (within the meaning of section 1021 of the Companies Act 2014 (as amended) (the " Companies Act ")) of the Company , up to an aggregate of:

147,245,977 ordinary shares of €0.10 each; and a further 147,245,977 ordinary shares of €0.10 each provided that: (i) they are equity securities (within the meaning of section 1023(1) of the Companies Act); and (ii) they are offered by way of a rights issue or other pre-emptive issue to holders of ordinary shares at such record dates as the Directors may determine where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of the ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them on any such record dates, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with legal or practical problems in respect of overseas shareholders or shareholders or persons holding an interest in shares (including derivative or beneficial interest or an interest in any entity whether held directly or through one or more intermediary entity or interest) subject to legal restrictions or sanctions, fractional entitlements or otherwise,

provided that the power hereby conferred shall expire at close of business of the next AGM or 23 August 2024, whichever is earlier, unless and to the extent that such power is renewed, revoked or extended prior to such date, save the Company may make before such expiry an offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry, and the Directors may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired (Resolution 8). As a Special Resolution:

"THAT, if Resolution 8 as set out in the Notice of this meeting is approved, the Directors be and are hereby generally authorised, to allot and issue equity securities (within the meaning of section 1023(1) of the Companies Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on the Directors by Resolution 8 as if section 1022(1) of the Companies Act did not apply provided that this power shall be limited to:

the allotment of equity securities in connection with any rights issue or other pre-emptive issue in favour of ordinary shareholders (other than those holders with registered addresses outside the State (Ireland) to whom an offer would, in the opinion of the Directors, be impractical or unlawful in any jurisdiction) on the register of members at such record date as the Directors may determine where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interest of such ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them and subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with regulatory requirements, legal or practical problems in respect of overseas shareholders or shareholders or persons holding an interest in shares (including derivative or beneficial interests or an interest in any entity whether held directly or through one or more intermediary entity or interest) subject to legal restrictions or sanctions, fractional entitlements or otherwise; and the allotment of equity securities for cash (otherwise than under Paragraph (a) above) together with all treasury shares (as defined in section 1078 of the Companies Act) re-issued while this authority remains operable shall not exceed 22,309,997 ordinary shares of €0.10 each,

provided that this authority shall expire at the close of business of the next AGM or 23 August 2024, whichever is earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require such securities to be issued and allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot such securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired" (Resolution 9). As a Special Resolution:

"THAT if Resolution 8 as set out in the Notice of this meeting is passed, the Directors be and are hereby authorised, in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 9, to issue and allot equity 2 securities (as defined in section 1023 of the Companies Act) for cash and/or treasury shares (within the meaning of section 1078 of the Companies Act) for cash under the authority given by that resolution as if sub-section (1) of section 1022 of the Companies Act did not apply to any such issue or allotment, such authority to be: limited to the allotment of equity securities up to 22,309,997 ordinary shares of €0.10 each; and used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be either an acquisition or other specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice, such authority to expire at the close of business of the next AGM (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 23 August 2024) but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may issue and allot equity securities under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired" (Resolution 10). As an Ordinary Resolution:

"THAT in addition to and separate from the authority granted by Resolution 8 as set out in the Notice of this meeting, the Directors be and are hereby generally empowered pursuant to section 1021 of the Companies Act to issue, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of:

Additional Tier 1 contingent equity conversion notes that automatically convert into or are exchanged for ordinary shares in the Company in prescribed circumstances ("AT1 ECNs") where the Directors consider that the issuance of AT1

ECNs would be desirable in connection with, or for the purposes of, complying with or maintaining compliance with the regulatory capital requirements or targets applicable to (i) Company and/or (ii) the Company and its subsidiaries and/or its subsidiaries in each case from time to time; and ordinary shares pursuant to the conversion or exchange of AT1 ECNs, or to agree to do any of the foregoing acts,

PROVIDED THAT the power conferred by this resolution shall: be limited to the issue, allotment, grant of options over or other disposal of ordinary shares of an aggregate nominal 3 amount of €6,692,999 and of AT1 ECNs convertible or exchangeable into ordinary shares up to such maximum aggregate nominal amount; and expire on 23 August 2024 or at the close of business on the date of the next AGM, whichever is earlier, but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would or might require AT1 ECNs or ordinary shares to be issued or rights to subscribe for or to convert or exchange any security into ordinary shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant such rights under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired" (Resolution 11) .

As a Special Resolution:

"THAT in addition to and separate from the authority granted by Resolutions 9 and 10 as set out in the Notice of this meeting, the Directors be and are hereby generally empowered to issue, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of equity securities (within the meaning of section 1023(1) of the Companies Act) or a right to subscribe for, or convert any securities into ordinary shares, including AT1 ECNs (as defined in Resolution 11 as set out in the Notice of this meeting) and any ordinary shares issued pursuant to the conversion or exchange of AT1 ECNs of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on the Directors by Resolution 10 above as if section 1022(1) of the Companies Act did not apply up to a maximum aggregate amount provided for in paragraph (i) of such Resolution 11, provided that: this authority shall expire at the close of business on the date of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 or on 23 August 2024, whichever is earlier, but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would or might require AT1 ECNs or ordinary shares to be issued or rights to subscribe for or convert or exchange any security into ordinary shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant such rights under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired" (Resolution 12) .

this authority shall expire at the close of business on the date of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 or on 23 August 2024, whichever is earlier, but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would or might require AT1 ECNs or ordinary shares to be issued or rights to subscribe for or convert or exchange any security into ordinary shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant such rights under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired" . As a Special Resolution:

"THAT the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries be and they are hereby generally authorised to make purchases on a securities market (within the meaning of section 1072 of the Companies Act) of ordinary shares of the Company on such terms and conditions and in such manner as the Directors, or as the case may be, the director of such subsidiary, may from time to time determine but subject to the provisions of the Companies Act and to the following restrictions and provisions: 4 the maximum number of ordinary shares authorised to be acquired pursuant to the terms of this resolution shall not exceed 44,619,993 ordinary shares of €0.10 each; the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share shall be the nominal value of the ordinary share; the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share in the Company (a "Relevant Share") shall be the higher of: 5% above the average of the closing prices of a Relevant Share taken from the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in the case of a purchase on the London Stock Exchange or the respective list of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in the case of a purchase on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, for the five business days prior to the day the purchase is made; and The amount stipulated by Article 3(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and any corresponding provision of any replacement legislation, (being the value of a Relevant Share calculated on the basis of the higher of the price quoted for: the last independent trade of; and the highest current independent bid or offer for any number of Relevant Shares on the trading venue where the purchase pursuant to the authority conferred by this resolution will be carried out).

If the means of providing the foregoing information as to dealings and prices by reference to which the maximum price is to be determined is altered or is replaced by some other means, then a maximum price shall be determined on the basis of the equivalent information published by the relevant authority in relation to dealings on the London Stock Exchange in the case of a purchase on the London Stock Exchange, or Cyprus Stock Exchange in the case of a purchase on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, or its equivalent. The authority hereby granted shall expire at the close of business on the date of the next AGM or 23 August 2024, whichever is the earlier, unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by special resolution in accordance with the provisions of section 1074 of the Companies Act. The Company or any such subsidiary may before such expiry enter into a contract for the purchase of ordinary shares which would

