To: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (the 'Company')
Date: ….. / ….. / ……………..
Name of Ιnvestor/s
Investor share code
Investor/s ID/ Passport No/ Company registration No (as applicable)
Contact Telephone Number/s
Authorisation for the direct credit of dividends in a bank account maintained by the
Investor/s with any other Financial Institution (the 'Authorisation')
I/We hereby authorise and/or instruct you to pay all dividends related to the holding of the Investor/s of Depositary Interests on the Cyprus Stock Exchange representing the shares of the Company ('CSE DI Holders'), in the account of the Investor/s, the details of which are stated below:
Account details with any other Financial Institution
Bank Name1:
Account Name1:
Account Address:
Address No. and Street
Postal Code
City
Country
IBAN No./ Account No.1:
Note: Account No. is acceptable ONLY if IBAN
No. is not applicable
BIC Code/ Swift1:
1 As presented on the IBAN or account certificate
I/We kindly ask you to use the above account specified in this Authorisation for all future payments of dividends unless you are instructed otherwise in writing.
Name/s of Investor/s / Authorised
Signatory/ Legal Guardian/s (as applicable)
Signature/s of Investor/s / Authorised
Signatory/ Legal Guardian/s (as applicable)
ID/Passport No of Investor/s/ Authorised
Signatory/ Legal Guardian/s (as applicable)
For Bank's internal use:
Visual verification of ID/Passport for the identification of the person/s who sign(s) as Investor/s/ Authorised Person/s/ Legal Guardian/s with the signatory of this Authorisation (Name and Identification Certificate No.)
Confirm the contact telephone number of the Investor/s/ Authorised Person/s/ Legal Guardian/s
Confirm copy of IBAN No. or account certificate is submitted along with this Authorisation (see Point 1).
BOC Employee No.
Branch
- Instructions
Signature
Date
- An IBAN Certificate or account certificate with the required information stated above, must be submitted along with this Authorisation.
- The Authorisation must be completed, signed and the original thereof, with all the supporting documentation as listed below, submitted in person by the Investor/s if a physical person, by the Legal Guardian/s of the Investor if a minor, or by the Authorised Signatory of the Investor if a legal person, at any BOC Branch at least 10 working days prior to the next dividend payment date. If not received within this deadline, the instructions will take effect from the next dividend payment date. In case that physical presence of the
Investor/s, Legal Guardian/s or Authorised Signatory is not feasible, then the signature/s of such person must be certified by an approved Cyprus certifying officer. For such persons residing abroad or Investors who are legal persons registered abroad, the submission of the original, completed, signed and certified Authorisation (please see point 6 and 7 below), along with all the necessary supporting documentation can be sent by registered mail, within the aforementioned timeline to the following address:
Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd,
Stasinou 51, Strovolos, 2002, Nicosia, Cyprus (for the attention of Investor Relations & ESG).
- This Authorisation applies to all future dividend payments, irrespective of the dividend amount. In the event that the Company's articles of association ('Articles of Association') are amended as proposed in the AGM Notice 2024, the Company will no longer have any obligation to send the amount of any dividend payment by cheque if such amount is €2,00 or less. Those of the CSE DI holders who shall submit instructions for electronic transfers, will effectively ensure the payment to them of their dividend irrespective of its amount.
- For joint investor share code, which consists of two or more investors, the Authorisation must be signed by all joint investors together or by each joint investor on a separate Authorisation each, and the bank account into which the dividends will be credited must be either in the name of all joint investors or at least in the name of one of the joint investors. Please note that it is sufficient that one of the joint investors submits the Authorisation/s signed by all the joint investors before the BOC Branch, provided that the signatures of the
other joint investors are certified by a certifying officer if in Cyprus, or if abroad by following the procedure in point 6 or 7 below.
- If the Investor is a minor, the Authorization must be signed by both parents which are deemed to be the Legal Guardians or by a Legal Guardian appointed by Court Order, and the account must be in the name of the minor.
-
In the event that the Authorisation and the relevant supporting documents are signed in Greece, these must be duly certified by a competent Officer of the BOC Branch in Greece located at 192 Alexandras Avenue, 11521 Athens, Greece (Contact Tel No: +30210 6412580) or alternatively by a Citizen's Service Centre (CSC). In addition, a Digital Signature from the
Hellenic Public Administration Certification Authority (APED) is acceptable.
- In the event that the Authorisation and the relevant supporting documents are signed in any other country abroad, these must be duly certified by an "Apostille" (namely, a certification through the affixation of Apostille stamp by the competent authority of each country) or otherwise, be signed at an Embassy or Consulate of Cyprus or of any other European Union member country, in the country in which the signatory is located, before a competent officer of the Embassy or Consulate.
- It is noted that in case the necessary supporting documentation is not received as indicated above, the Bank will proceed to issue and send a relevant cheque (subject to Point 2 above) in the name of the Investor to the address which will be registered at the Cyprus Stock Exchange on each Record Date.
- The procedure described above does not apply to CSE DI Holders who have their shares under the control of an Operator (Brokerage Firm or Custodian), as the dividend according to the rules and regulations of the CSE has to be paid through their Operator, provided that this is duly reflected in the records to be received by the CSE on each Record Date. For the avoidance of doubt, in case of receipt of instructions for a direct payment to an account from a CSE DI Holder of such Investor Share Code, it will not be taken into consideration.
- The payment of any dividend is always subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company and applicable laws. Your instructions will not be processed in the event of:
- pledge of securities
- restrictions pursuant to applicable sanctions, anti-terrorism laws or securities laws
- circumstances where certain court orders prevail.
- In the event of a physical person, further information with respect to the processing of personal data is available by referring to the Privacy Notice of both the Company and BOC which can be found atwww.bankofcyprus.com/group(select Investor Relations) and www.bankofcyprus.comrespectively.
- Supporting Documentation
- Presentation of Identity Card or Passport of the Investor/ Authorised Signatory / Legal Guardians (as applicable).
Additional supporting documentation to be submitted in case of the Investor being a legal person:
- Original resolution of the Board of Directors (or other equivalent competent body) of the Investor in accordance with its articles of association and/or incorporation documents, whereby a relevant authorisation is granted to the Authorised Signatory. The said resolution must be signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Investor or as otherwise provided for in the articles of association or incorporation documents of the Investor.
Additional supporting documentation to be submitted in case of the Investor being a minor and his/her Legal Guardian has been appointed by virtue of a Court Order:
- Certified true copy of a Court Order appointing the Legal Guardian.
For further information please contact:
Tel: +357 22126055
Email :shares@bankofcyprus.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 07:50:06 UTC.