Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of
Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Ltd Company, 10 Earisfront Yerrace,Dublin 2 (LEI 635400L14KNHZXPUZM19)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ √ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
- Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund,LP
- RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd.
- Senvest Management , LLC
- Senvest Master Fund , LP
-
RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP,
LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
(1),(2) and (4) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
(3) and (5) Delaware, United States of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
Senvest Master Fund,LP & Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investments Fund , LP
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 5 August 2024
- Date on which issuer notified: : 7 August 2024
- Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 9%
- Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
- of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
- of voting rights through financial
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
8.70%
0.32
9.02%
444,314,985
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
8.06%
N/A
8.06%
notification (if
applicable)
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
possible)
IE00BD5B1Y92 38,650,080
8.70%
SUBTOTAL A
38,650,080
8.70%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Number of voting
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
rights that may be
acquired if the
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
instrument is
exercised/converted.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial
Expiration
instrument
datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SWAP
N/A
N/A
Cash
0
0.32%
SUBTOTAL B.2
0
0.32%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[√ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it
through financial
Total of both if it equals
Namexv
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
or is higher than the
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
notifiable threshold
Senvest
N/A
N/A
N/A
Management,LLC
RIMA Senvest Cyprus
N/A
N/A
N/A
GP Ltd
Senvest Cyprus
3.71%
N/A
3.71%
Recovery Investment
Fund, LP
Senvest Master Fund,LP
4.99%
0.32
5.31%
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A
12. Additional informationxvi:
16,480,940 of the shares or economic interest are held by Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund ,LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership.
23,608,766 shares or economic interest are held by Senvest Master Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership.
RIMA Senvest Cyprus GP Ltd is the general partner of Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund ,LP.
RIMA Senvest Master Fund GP,LLC is the general partner of Senvest Master Fund, LP.
Senvest Management, LLC is the investment manager of the Senvest Cyprus Recovery Investment Fund, LP and Senvest Master Fund LP.
Done from New York on August 7, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 07:41:07 UTC.