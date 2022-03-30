Bank of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Οικονομικών Αποτελεσμάτων Συγκροτήματος Τράπεζας Κύπρου για το έτος πο&upsi

Bank of Cyprus Group

Group Financial Results

For the year ended 31 December 2021

DISCLAIMER

The financial information included in this presentation is not audited by the Group's external auditors.

The Group statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, upon which the auditors have given an unqualified report, can be found on the website (https://www.bankofcyprus.com/en-GB/investor-relations-new/reports-presentations/financial-results/).

This financial information is presented in Euro (€) and all amounts are rounded as indicated. A comma is used to separate thousands and a dot is used to separate decimals.

The Investor Presentation includes an update of the performance of loans under payment deferrals that expired on 31 December 2020. There were no meaningful divergences from the Preliminary Group Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 published on 21 February 2022.

Pro forma for held for sale (HFS) comprise Project Helix 3 and Project Sinope; which refer to the agreements the Group reached for the sale of portfolios of NPEs with gross book value of c.€0.6 bn and €12 mn as at 31 December 2021 respectively, as well as properties with carrying value of c.€120 mn and €0.6 mn as at 31 December 2021 respectively. Numbers on a pro forma basis are based on 31 December 2021 underlying basis figures and are adjusted for Project Helix 3 and Project Sinope and assume their completion, currently expected to occur in 1H2022, which remain subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.

Important Notice Regarding Additional Information Contained in the Investor Presentation

The presentation for the Group Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Presentation"), available on https://www.bankofcyprus.com/en-GB/investor-relations-new/reports-presentations/financial-results/, includes additional financial information not presented within the Group Financial Results Press Release (the "Press Release"), primarily relating to (i) NPE analysis (movements by segments and customer type), (ii) rescheduled loans analysis, (iii) details of historic restructuring activity including REMU activity, (iv) analysis of new lending, (v) Income statement by business line, (vi) NIM and interest income analysis and (vii) Loan portfolio analysis in accordance with the three-stages model for impairment of IFRS 9. Moreover, the Investor Presentation includes additional financial information not presented in the Results Announcement of current and/or expected medium term levels for (i) NPE coverage, (ii) market shares and total regular income or gross written premiums of insurance companies and (iii) ESG performance metrics. Except in relation to any non-IFRS measure, the financial information contained in the Investor Presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Group's significant accounting policies as described in the Group's Annual Financial Report 2021.

The Investor Presentation should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Press Release and neither the financial information in the Press Release nor in the Investor Presentation constitutes statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements which can usually be identified by terms used such as "expect", "should be", "will be" and similar expressions or variations thereof or their negative variations, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Group's near term, medium term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Group's future results of operations, financial condition, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, provisions, impairments, business strategies and opportunities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend upon circumstances, that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy and/or results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements made by the Group include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions in Cyprus and other European Union (EU) Member States, interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, information technology, litigation and other operational risks, adverse market conditions, the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world. The Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to heightened volatility across global markets and to the coordinated implementation of sanctions on Russia, Russian entities and nationals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine already has caused significant population displacement, and as the conflict continues, the disruption will likely increase. The scale of the conflict and the speed and extent of sanctions, as well as the uncertainty as to how the situation will develop, may have significant adverse effects to the market and macroeconomic conditions, including in ways that cannot be anticipated. This creates significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these or other factors materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results or events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this document are only applicable as at the date of publication of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Table of Contents

• FY2021 Financial Results

• Updated Medium-term Strategic Targets

• Appendix

FY2021 Financial Results

2021 Achievements and Medium Term Strategy

Positive Net Result

• Profit after tax and before non-recurring items of €91 mn

• Profit after tax of €30 mn

Careful Cost Management

• Total operating expenses1 of €347 mn broadly flat yoy

• C/I ratio at 60%1 flat yoy

Strong Capital and Initiation of MREL issuance

• CET1 ratio of 15.8%2,3 and Total Capital ratio of 20.8%2,3

• Successful refinancing of Tier 2 at a significantly lower coupon rate

• Inaugural issuance of €300 mn Senior Preferred notes; Interim MREL requirement as at 1 January 2022 achieved

Single Digit NPE ratio achieved a year earlier than anticipated

• NPE ratio reduced to 7.5%2 (3.1%2 net), following NPE sale (Helix 3) signed in November 2021

Updated Medium Term Strategic Targets4

• ROTE >10% by 2025

• NPE ratio c.5% by end-2022 and <3% by end-2025

• Paving the way for dividend distribution5 from 2023 onwards

• Announcement of ESG targets; Carbon Neutral by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050