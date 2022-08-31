Bank of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Οικονομικών Αποτελεσμάτων Συγκροτήματος Τράπεζας Κύπρου για το εξάμηνο π& 08/31/2022 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Bank of Cyprus Group Group Financial Results For the six months ended 30 June 2022 DISCLAIMER The financial information included in this presentation including the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022 has not been audited by the Group's external auditors. The Group's external auditors have conducted a review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" (UK & Ireland). This financial information is presented in Euro (€) and all amounts are rounded as indicated. A comma is used to separate thousands and a dot is used to separate decimals. References to pro forma figures and ratios as at 30 June 2022 refer to Project Helix 3, Project Sinope and to VEP. They are based on 30 June 2022 underlying basis figures and assume their completion, currently expected to occur in 2H2022. The completion of Projects Helix 3 remains subject to customary regulatory and other approvals. Project Sinope was completed in August 2022. VEP refers to the Voluntary Staff Exit Plan that the Group completed in July 2022, through which c.550 applicants were approved to leave at a total cost of c.€99 mn, expected to be recorded in the 3Q2022 income statement. Important Notice Regarding Additional Information Contained in the Investor Presentation The presentation for the Group Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Investor Presentation"), available on https://bankofcyprus.com/en-gb/group/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-results/, includes additional financial information not presented within the Group Financial Results Press Release (the "Press Release"), primarily relating to (i) NPE analysis (movements by segments and customer type), (ii) rescheduled loans analysis, (iii) details of historic restructuring activity including REMU activity, (iv) Income statement by business line, (v) NIM and interest income analysis and (vi) Loan portfolio analysis in accordance with the three-stages model for impairment of IFRS 9, (vii) bond portfolio and (viii) ESG metrics. Except in relation to any non-IFRS measure, the financial information contained in the Investor Presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Group's significant accounting policies as described in the Group's Annual Financial Report 2021 and updated in the Interim Financial Report 2022. The Investor Presentation should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Press Release and neither the financial information in the Press Release nor in the Investor Presentation constitutes statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Forward Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements which can usually be identified by terms used such as "expect", "should be", "will be" and similar expressions or variations thereof or their negative variations, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Group's near term, medium term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Group's future results of operations, financial condition, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, provisions, impairments, business strategies and opportunities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend upon circumstances, that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy and/or results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements made by the Group include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions in Cyprus and other European Union (EU) Member States, interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, information technology, litigation and other operational risks, adverse market conditions, the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to heightened volatility across global markets and to the coordinated implementation of sanctions on Russia, Russian entities and nationals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine already has caused significant population displacement, and as the conflict continues, the disruption will likely increase. The scale of the conflict and the speed and extent of sanctions, as well as the uncertainty as to how the situation will develop, may have significant adverse effects on the market and macroeconomic conditions, including in ways that cannot be anticipated. This creates significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these or other factors materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results or events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this document are only applicable as at the date of publication of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This Investor Presentation contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and as the same has been retained in UK law as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310). 2 IRISH TAKE OVER RULES In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this Investor Presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://www.bankofcyprus.com/en-gb/group/investor-relations/possible-offer/ by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this Investor Presentation. The content of the website referred to in this Investor Presentation is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this Investor Presentation. This Investor Presentation is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this Investor Presentation or otherwise. Any offer will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer, including details of how it may be accepted. This Investor Presentation has been prepared in accordance with and in compliance with the applicable laws of Ireland, Cyprus and England and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of other jurisdictions. The distribution of this Investor Presentation in jurisdictions other than Ireland, Cyprus and the United Kingdom and the availability of any offer to shareholders of the Company who are not resident in Ireland, Cyprus or the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore, any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland, Cyprus or the United Kingdom or shareholders of the Company who are not resident in Ireland, Cyprus or the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements. Jurisdiction The Company is a public limited company incorporated in Ireland with relevant securities listed and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. As a result, any transaction to acquire the Company which constitutes a "takeover bid" (as defined in Directive 2004/25/EC (the "Takeover Bids Directive")) will be subject to the shared jurisdiction of the Irish Takeover Panel and the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission in line with the procedures set out in Article 4 of the Takeover Bids Directive, as implemented in Ireland and Cyprus. Any transaction to acquire control of the Company which proceeds otherwise than by way of takeover bid will be subject to the jurisdiction of the Irish Takeover Panel under the Irish Takeover Rules. Prior to a determination being made as to the manner in which any transaction to acquire the Company would be implemented, the possible offer is subject to the jurisdiction of both the Irish Takeover Panel and the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission. There is no certainty that any formal offer to acquire the Company will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. Responsibility Statement The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this Investor Presentation. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this Investor Presentation is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company must make an 'opening position disclosure' by no later than 3.30pm (Irish/UK time) on 2 September 2022. An 'opening position disclosure' must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of the Company. Relevant persons who deal in any 'relevant securities' of the Company prior to the deadline for making an 'opening position disclosure' must instead make a dealing disclosure as described below. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of the Company. In addition, Lone Star must make an 'opening position disclosure' by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on 2 September 2022 and disclose details of any 'dealings' by it or any person 'acting in concert' with it in 'relevant securities' of the Company by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. All 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of the Company by Lone Star, or by any party acting in concert with Lone Star, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (Irish/UK time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single person for these purposes. 3 IRISH TAKE OVER RULES (continued) Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie. 'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities. Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020. Disclosure requirements of the Cypriot Takeover Bids Law In addition to the requirements under Rule 8 of the Irish Takeover Rules as outlined above, under section 26 of the Cypriot Takeover Bids Law, during the 'period of the takeover bid': Lone Star and every person holding a percentage of five per cent (5%) or more of the voting rights of the Company or Lone Star, must announce immediately, in accordance with the provisions of the Cypriot Takeovers Bids Law, every acquisition of securities in the Company or Lone Star made by themselves or by persons acting in their own name but on their behalf or in concert with them or by undertakings controlled by them, as well as the acquisition price and any voting rights already held in that company; and every person acquiring a percentage equal to half per cent (0.5%) or greater of the voting rights of the Company or Lone Star, must make an announcement for this acquisition in accordance with the provisions of the Cypriot Takeovers Bids Law, as well as every subsequent acquisition of securities of these companies by themselves or by persons acting in their own name but on their behalf or in concert with them or by undertakings controlled by them, as well as the acquisition price and any voting rights already held in that company. Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Cypriot Takeover Bids Law, which can also be found on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus at www.cysec.gov.cy. Profit Forecast / Asset Valuations / Quantified Financial Benefit Statement The financial results for the period ended 30 June 2022 provided in this Investor Presentation extracted from the Company's interim results constitute a profit estimate for the purposes of the Irish Takeover Rules and are subject to Rule 28.5. Other than the foregoing, no statement in this Investor Presentation is intended to constitute a profit forecast for any period, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. 