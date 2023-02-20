Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOCH   IE00BD5B1Y92

BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(BOCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-16
2.340 EUR   +2.63%
02:42aBank of Cyprus Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:30aBank Of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Προκαταρκτικών Οικονομικών Αποτελε&sig..
PU
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Προκαταρκτικών Οικονομικών Αποτελεσμάτων Συγκροτήματος για το έτος που &#

02/20/2023 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of Cyprus Group

Preliminary Group Financial Results

For the year ended 31 December 2022

DISCLAIMER

The financial information included in this presentation is neither reviewed nor audited by the Group's external auditors.

This financial information is presented in Euro (€) and all amounts are rounded as indicated. A comma is used to

separate thousands and a dot is used to separate decimals.

Important Notice Regarding Additional Information Contained in the Investor Presentation

The presentation for the Group Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Investor Presentation"), available on https://bankofcyprus.com/en-gb/group/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-results/, includes additional financial information not presented within the Group Financial Results Press Release (the "Press Release"), primarily relating to (i) NPE analysis (movements by segments and customer type), (ii) rescheduled loans analysis, (iii)

details of historic restructuring activity including REMU activity, (iv) Income statement by business line, (v) NIM and

interest income analysis and (vi) Loan portfolio analysis in accordance with the three-stages model for impairment of IFRS 9, (vii) fixed income portfolio and (viii) income statement of insurance and payment solutions business. Except in relation to any non-IFRS measure, the financial information contained in the Investor Presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Group's significant accounting policies as described in the Group's Annual Financial Report 2021 and updated in the Interim Financial Report 2022. The Investor Presentation should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Press Release and neither the financial information in the Press Release nor in the Investor Presentation constitutes statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting

Standards.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements which can usually be identified by terms used such as "expect", "should be", "will be" and similar expressions or variations thereof or their negative variations, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Group's near term, medium term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Group's future results of operations, financial

condition, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated

growth, provisions, impairments, business strategies and opportunities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend upon circumstances, that will or may occur in the

future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy and/or results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements made by the Group include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions in Cyprus and other European Union (EU) Member States,

interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, information technology,

litigation and other operational risks, adverse market conditions, the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to heightened volatility across global markets and to the coordinated implementation of sanctions on Russia, Russian entities and nationals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine already has caused significant population displacement, and as the conflict continues, the disruption will likely increase. The scale of the conflict and the speed and extent of sanctions, as well as the uncertainty as to how the situation will develop, may have significant adverse effects on the market and macroeconomic conditions, including in

ways that cannot be anticipated. This creates significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements. Should

any one or more of these or other factors materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results or events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this document are only applicable as at the date of publication of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

2

Table of contents

Executive Summary - Updated Financial Targets

FY2022 Financial Performance

Appendix

3

Executive Summary - Updated Financial Targets

FY2022 Financial Performance

Appendix

4

Strong performance in FY2022

11.3%

Profitability

Achieved double-digit recurring ROTE1 in 2022, momentum building

throughout the year

recurring

ROTE1

Revenue recovery, up 20% yoy, driven by NII expansion

Revenues Diversified business model with non-net interest income contributing to 47% of total income

Efficiency

Total operating costs2 down 1% yoy as cost initiatives more than offset

inflationary pressures

Asset quality

Delivered NPE ratio below 5%

+25% yoy

NII

49%

C/I ratio2

4.0%

NPE ratio

  1. Recurring ROTE: calculated as Profit after Tax and before non-recurring items divided by (average Shareholders' equity minus Intangible assets)

2) Excluding special levy on deposits and other levies/contributions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
02:42aBank of Cyprus Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:30aBank Of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση..
PU
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/03Bank Of Cyprus Public : Date of announcement of the Bank of Cyprus Group Preliminary Finan..
PU
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: On The Beach CFO, CEO buy; Softcat CEO sells
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Uniphar takeover fails; Pearson notes redemption end
AN
2022Bank Of Cyprus Public : Press release
PU
2022Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Announces Change in the Composition of t..
CI
2022Bank Of Cyprus Public : Something new is “rising” at the Bank of Cyprus
PU
2022Bank Of Cyprus Public : Interest of locals and foreigners in real estate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2022 66,0 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 955
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,34 €
Average target price 2,89 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panicos Nicolaou Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eliza Livadiotou Director & Executive Director-Finance
Efstratios-Georgios Arapoglou Non-Executive Chairman
George Kousis Executive Director-Technology & Operations
Solonas Matsias Director-Operations & Chief Cost Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY37.24%1 113
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%70 827
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%50 691
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.00%50 548
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%41 096