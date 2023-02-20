Bank of Cyprus Public : Παρουσίαση Προκαταρκτικών Οικονομικών Αποτελεσμάτων Συγκροτήματος για το έτος που &#

details of historic restructuring activity including REMU activity, (iv) Income statement by business line, (v) NIM and
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements which can usually be identified by terms used such as "expect", "should be", "will be" and similar expressions or variations thereof or their negative variations, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Group's near term, medium term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Group's future results of operations, financial
condition, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated
growth, provisions, impairments, business strategies and opportunities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend upon circumstances, that will or may occur in the
future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy and/or results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements made by the Group include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions in Cyprus and other European Union (EU) Member States,
interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, information technology,
litigation and other operational risks, adverse market conditions, the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to heightened volatility across global markets and to the coordinated implementation of sanctions on Russia, Russian entities and nationals. Russia's invasion of Ukraine already has caused significant population displacement, and as the conflict continues, the disruption will likely increase. The scale of the conflict and the speed and extent of sanctions, as well as the uncertainty as to how the situation will develop, may have significant adverse effects on the market and macroeconomic conditions, including in
ways that cannot be anticipated. This creates significantly greater uncertainty about forward-looking statements. Should
any one or more of these or other factors materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results or events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this document are only applicable as at the date of publication of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained in this document to reflect any change in the Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Table of contents
Executive Summary - Updated Financial Targets
FY2022 Financial Performance
Appendix
Strong performance in FY2022
11.3%
Profitability
Achieved double-digit recurring ROTE1 in 2022, momentum building
throughout the year
recurring
ROTE1
Revenue recovery, up 20% yoy, driven by NII expansion
Revenues Diversified business model with non-net interest income contributing to 47% of total income
Efficiency
Total operating costs2 down 1% yoy as cost initiatives more than offset
inflationary pressures
Asset quality
Delivered NPE ratio below 5%
+25% yoy
NII
49%
C/I ratio2
4.0%
NPE ratio
Recurring ROTE: calculated as Profit after Tax and before non-recurring items divided by (average Shareholders' equity minus Intangible assets)
2) Excluding special levy on deposits and other levies/contributions
Bank of Cyprus Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:29:03 UTC.