Changes in the composition of the Boards of Directors and Committees
Nicosia, 20 December 2023
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ('BOC Holdings' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited (the 'Bank') announce that at their respective Board meetings held on 19 December 2023, the Boards decided the following:
1. Resignation of Mrs Paula Hadjisotiriou and Mr Ioannis Zographakis from the Board of Directors
The acceptance of the resignation of Mrs Paula Hadjisotiriou and Mr Ioannis Zographakis from their respective positions as members of the Board of Directors of each of BOC Holdings and the Bank, with effect from 31 December 2023. Both Mrs P.Hadjisotiriou and Mr I. Zographakis submitted letters of their resignation due to personal reasons.
Mr I. Zographakis has been a member of both Boards for a number of years and has already completed his tenure as an independent Board member.
The Boards of Directors of BOC Holdings and the Bank thanked Mrs P. Hadjisotiriou and Mr I. Zographakis for their valuable contribution to the Group over the years and wished them every success for the future.
2. Changes in the composition of the Committees
The following changes to the composition of the Committees with effect as from 1 January 2024:
Risk Committee (RC)
Monique Hemerijck (Chair)
Lyn Grobler
Adrian Lewis
Audit Committee (AC)
Constantine Iordanou (Chair)
Adrian Lewis
Monique Hemerijck
Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee (NCGC)
Takis Arapoglou (Chair)
Lyn Grobler
Adrian Lewis
Human Resources & Remuneration Committee (HRRC)
Lyn Grobler (Chair)
Monique Hemerijck
Constantine Iordanou
Technology Committee (TC)
Constantine Iordanou (Chair)
Monique Hemerijck
Adrian Lewis
BOC Holdings and the Bank note that:
- the aforementioned changes to the composition of the Committees have been made so that BOC Holdings and the Bank comply, to the extent possible, with certain corporate governance requirements of the Central Bank of Cyprus with respect to the composition of their respective Boards and Committees (the 'Governance Requirements');
- they have already nominated two persons for appointment as Non-Executive Independent Directors of their respective Boards and that the relevant applications for the approval of such persons by the regulatory authorities were submitted and are currently pending for approval;
- upon the appointment of the aforementioned persons to the Boards, the composition of the Committees shall be reconsidered so that there is full compliance with the Governance Requirements.
