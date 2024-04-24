Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Helikon Investments Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

23rd May 2023

6. Date on which issuer notified:

23rd April 2024

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuervii

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

3.0891%

3.0891%

446,199,933

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

SUBTOTAL A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

Cash-settled

15/04/2025

15/04/2025

Cash

2,935,886

0.658%

Equity Swap

Cash-settled

01/10/2025

01/10/2025

Cash

500,000

0.1121%

Equity Swap

Cash-settled

04/03/2025

04/03/2025

Cash

1,204,641

0.27%

Equity Swap

Cash-settled

30/01/2026

30/01/2026

Cash

9,143,246

2.0491%

Equity Swap

SUBTOTAL

13,783,773

3.0891%

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

Helikon Long Short

Equity Fund Master

3.0891%

3.0891%

ICAV

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

Done at London on 23rd April 2024.

