NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
Helikon Investments Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
15th February 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:
23rd April 2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Above 4%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
instruments
(9.A + 9.B)
(total of 9.A)
issuervii
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
4.0412%
4.0412%
446,199,933
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.0891%
3.0891%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
SUBTOTAL A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
voting rights
Period xi
settlementxii
Cash-settled
15/04/2025
15/04/2025
Cash
2,935,886
0.658%
Equity Swap
Cash-settled
04/03/2025
04/03/2025
Cash
504,641
0.1131%
Equity Swap
Cash-settled
30/01/2026
30/01/2026
Cash
14,591,185
3.2701%
Equity Swap
SUBTOTAL
18,031,712
4.0412%
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[x] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it
through financial
Total of both if it equals
Namexv
equals or is higher than
instruments if it equals
or is higher than the
the notifiable threshold
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
notifiable threshold
Helikon Long Short
Equity Fund Master
4.0412%
4.0412%
ICAV
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
Done at London on 23rd April 2024.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company of a group operating in the banking sector. The Group's activities include mainly the provision of banking, financial and insurance services, as well as management and disposal of property predominately acquired in exchange of debt or as an investment property. The group is organized into operating segments operating in Cyprus such as Retail, Corporate, Global Corporate, International Banking Services, Insurance, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Wealth Management, REMU, Treasury and Others as well as an Overseas segment with includes all operations outside of Cyprus. The Company operates in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Russia.