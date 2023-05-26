Bank of Cyprus Public : Resolutions of AGM 2023

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. At 31 March 2023, the Bank of Cyprus Group operated through a total of 64 branches in Cyprus, of which 4 operated as cash offices. The Bank of Cyprus Group employed 2,883 staff worldwide. At 31 March 2023, the Group's Total Assets amounted to €25.4 bn and Total Equity was €2.1 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company ("the Company" or "the Bank") was held at the Company's Headquarters on Friday, 26 May 2023. The AGM was attended by 6 Shareholders

Depository Interest Holders, either in person or by proxy, who represented 150.314.105 shares, that is 33,69% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Ordinary Business

The AGM considered the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditors and fixed the ordinary remuneration of the Members of the Board.

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's Statutory Auditors for the year 2023.

The following Directors were re-elected to the Board of Directors:

Efstratios-Georgios (Takis) Arapoglou Lyn Grobler Paula Hadjisotiriou Panicos Nicolaou Maria Philippou Nicolaos Sofianos Ioannis Zographakis Constantine Iordanou Eliza Livadiotou

The following Directors were appointed to the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the European Central Bank (the "ECB"):

Monique Hemerijck Adrian Lewis

The AGM received and considered the Annual Remuneration Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Revised Remuneration Policy.

The AGM also declared a final dividend of €0.05 per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Special Business

The AGM further resolved to:

To consider and authorise the Directors to allot and issue shares

